Anti-Pollution Body Flags Contamination In Vegetables In Bengaluru, Other Areas

A recent study by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has raised concerns about food safety in Bengaluru, revealing heavy metal contamination and excessive pesticide residues in vegetables sold across the city and its surrounding farming regions.

The report followed an extensive investigation into agricultural fields in Nelamangala, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur, as well as retail outlets including APMC markets and HOPCOMS.

APMC is short for Agricultural Produce Market Committee, and HOPCOMS refers to Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society, a Karnataka government-owned cooperative society to market fruits and vegetables.

Samples collected in February and September 2025 showed troubling levels of lead in vegetables, with 19 out of 72 samples exceeding prescribed safety standards. Most of these contaminated samples were traced back to local markets in and around Bengaluru.

While soil samples largely fell within normal ranges, the committee said lead concentrations in the soil in Kolar and Chikkaballapur were significantly higher than those in Nelamangala, prompting calls for deeper investigation into the source of contamination.

The report uncovered widespread misuse of pesticides.

Eighteen varieties of pesticide residues were detected in vegetable samples, with 12 exceeding the maximum residue limits (MRL) set under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

Capsicum, chilli bajji, cucumber and ginger were identified as high-risk vegetables.

Environmental monitoring revealed that groundwater contained traces of iron and manganese, though within permissible drinking water limits. Air quality tests in Soppahalli and Thurandahalli showed particulate matter (PM10) concentrations between 26.5 and 34.6 milligrams per cubic metre of air, with trace amounts of copper, nickel, and lead.

The CPCB has sought immediate action to address these issues. The committee recommended a joint probe by the Department of Agriculture and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to identify the source of lead contamination.

It said farmer training programmes are needed to promote environmentally-friendly pest control methods and emphasized the need for consumer awareness campaigns on the risks of contaminated produce.