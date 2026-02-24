On Camera, 65-Year-Old Man Thrashed By Car Driver In Bengaluru Road Rage

An elderly man was physically assaulted in the middle of the road by a car driver in Bengaluru's Nagadevanahalli following a minor altercation. The car driver followed the 65-year-old pedestrian and thrashed him despite mediation attempts by passersby. The incident, which took place on Sunday evening, was recorded on CCTV cameras.

Nanjundappa was walking along the road when a man named Naveen approached from behind in a car and honked, asking him to give way. Nanjundappa reportedly told him that the road was wide enough to pass.

Enraged by the response, Naveen allegedly began abusing the elderly man. Hearing two men shout, Naveen's parents stepped out of the house and tried to pacify the situation. Naveen then got out of the car and charged at the elderly man despite his mother trying to push him back.

In CCTV footage, Naveen's father can be seen asking Nanjundappa to let go of the matter and go while his mother along with another woman can be seen pushing Naven inside the house.

As Nanjundappa walked nearly 200 meters away from the spot, Naveen allegedly drove his car ahead, blocked his path, and assaulted him again. Naveen's mother again tried to push him back inside the car but another fight broke out.

Naveen reportedly dragged the elderly man on the road, pushed him to the ground, and continued to beat him despite attempts by others to intervene. He also thrashed a man supporting Nanjundappa. Collars were pulled and slaps were traded.

The assault reportedly took place over a stretch of nearly 100 meters.

Following the attack, Nanjundappa filed a complaint at a local police station. Based on the complaint and CCTV evidence, police registered a case and arrested the accused car driver, Naveen.