Video: Biker Pulls Out Knife, Threatens Car Driver In Bengaluru Road Rage

Dashboard camera footage from a car showed yet another terrifying road rage incident in Bengaluru, days after a delivery rider was thrashed by a group of men after their two-wheelers brushed past on a narrow road.

The latest incident happened at a traffic stop in Whitefield.

The dashcam footage showed that a man on a bike in front of the car pulled out a knife and pointed it at the car driver.

The biker and the car driver had an argument following a close call during an overtaking move. Both vehicles came to a stop at the traffic signal. During this time, the biker, who has been identified as Arbaaz Khan, got down and walked toward the car, a knife in hand.

He shouted at the car driver using expletives.

The video has gone viral on social media. The police said they have taken note of the matter and are verifying it. They contacted the man who shared the video for more details in order to begin action.

@dcpwhitefield @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr Person riding KA53JB3274 (registered in the name of Arbaz Khan) openly brandishing dagger in traffic opposite Nexus Shantiniketan Mall at around 6PM on Jan 16th, 2026. Roadraging, abusing and threatrning. @karnatakaportf pic.twitter.com/6H5TQq7LJD — A Reddy (@reddy1076333) January 16, 2026

Since the biker's identity is known as per the record of the number plate, the police said they will take action against him.