Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Video: Biker Pulls Out Knife, Threatens Car Driver In Bengaluru Road Rage

The video has gone viral on social media. The police said they have taken note of the matter and are verifying it

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Biker Pulls Out Knife, Threatens Car Driver In Bengaluru Road Rage
A biker pulls out a knife in a road rage incident in Bengaluru
  • Dashcam footage captured a road rage incident at a traffic stop in Bengaluru's Whitefield
  • A biker pulled out a knife and threatened a car driver after an argument
  • The conflict began after a close call during an overtaking maneuver
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Bengaluru:

Dashboard camera footage from a car showed yet another terrifying road rage incident in Bengaluru, days after a delivery rider was thrashed by a group of men after their two-wheelers brushed past on a narrow road.

The latest incident happened at a traffic stop in Whitefield.

The dashcam footage showed that a man on a bike in front of the car pulled out a knife and pointed it at the car driver.

The biker and the car driver had an argument following a close call during an overtaking move. Both vehicles came to a stop at the traffic signal. During this time, the biker, who has been identified as Arbaaz Khan, got down and walked toward the car, a knife in hand.

He shouted at the car driver using expletives.

The video has gone viral on social media. The police said they have taken note of the matter and are verifying it. They contacted the man who shared the video for more details in order to begin action.

Since the biker's identity is known as per the record of the number plate, the police said they will take action against him.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru Road Rage, Bengaluru, Road Rage
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now