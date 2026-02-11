Video: Man Climbs On Bonnet In Bengaluru Road Rage, SUV Drives Off With Him

Two vehicles brushing against each other led to a driver being carried on an SUV's bonnet for half a kilometre at a high speed in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Officials said a goods vehicle and the SUV made contact in the Halasuru area and even though there was barely any damage, the two drivers began having a heated argument.

As the argument escalated, the driver of the goods vehicle allegedly climbed onto the bonnet of the car. Without missing a beat, the SUV driver drove off with the man still on the car.

A video shot from another car shows the goods vehicle driver hanging on to the bonnet for dear life. As the red SUV overtakes the car from which the video is being filmed, the man can be seen gesturing to the driver and asking him to stop. The driver doesn't even slow down, however, and overtakes a few other vehicles.

A case has been registered at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station and the SUV driver has been detained by the police. The SUV has also been seized.