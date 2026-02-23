Bengaluru Man Creates AI "Roommate" To Control Ceiling Fan While Sleeping

A software engineer in Bengaluru has captured online attention with a creative AI-powered "roommate" that adjusts his ceiling fan automatically while he sleeps. Pankaj, with username @the2ndfloorguy on X, explained that he was tired of waking up at 3 am drenched in sweat or shivering from the cold. To address this, he created a system that monitors his sleep state and controls a fan accordingly.

This AI system works by monitoring his body position under his blanket. If his arms or legs are out, it senses he's hot and turns on the fan. However, if his arms are bent, indicating he's cold, the fan turns off.

A photo shared with the project shows his bedroom, with body joints marked by camera overlays and the text "FAN_ON ratio=2.32," which explains how pose detection guides the system.

Check Out The Post Here:

i was tired of waking up at 3 am either sweaty or freezing. so i taught my ai roommate to automatically control the fan by watching me sleep 📸



arms or leg sticking out means i'm hot so fan turns on, arms curled up means i'm cold so fan turns off. it uses a remote button pusher… https://t.co/WYkbbcVoVH pic.twitter.com/slpENOzX9I — Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) February 20, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The project generated considerable buzz online, with users praising its creativity.

One user wrote, "Best use of free will."

Another user noted, "This is soo cool if this actually works."

A third user added, "Wow, insane. Simple, practical and so useful."