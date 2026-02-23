Advertisement
Bengaluru Man Creates AI "Roommate" To Control Ceiling Fan While Sleeping

This AI system works by monitoring his body position under his blanket.

Read Time: 1 min
Bengaluru Man Creates AI "Roommate" To Control Ceiling Fan While Sleeping
The project generated considerable buzz online, with users praising his creativity.
  • A Bengaluru engineer created an AI system to control his ceiling fan automatically
  • The system monitors his body position during sleep to adjust the fan for comfort
  • Fan turns on if limbs are outside the blanket, indicating he is hot
A software engineer in Bengaluru has captured online attention with a creative AI-powered "roommate" that adjusts his ceiling fan automatically while he sleeps. Pankaj, with username @the2ndfloorguy on X, explained that he was tired of waking up at 3 am drenched in sweat or shivering from the cold. To address this, he created a system that monitors his sleep state and controls a fan accordingly.

This AI system works by monitoring his body position under his blanket. If his arms or legs are out, it senses he's hot and turns on the fan. However, if his arms are bent, indicating he's cold, the fan turns off.

A photo shared with the project shows his bedroom, with body joints marked by camera overlays and the text "FAN_ON ratio=2.32," which explains how pose detection guides the system.

Social Media Reaction

The project generated considerable buzz online, with users praising its creativity.

One user wrote, "Best use of free will."

Another user noted, "This is soo cool if this actually works."

A third user added, "Wow, insane. Simple, practical and so useful."

