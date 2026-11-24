Donald Trump, who became the first US president convicted of a crime when a jury found him guilty in May 2024 of falsifying records to hide a $130,000 payment to pornstar Stormy Daniels, has in a most obtuse manner characteristic of him alluded to the Jensen Huang episode as the fallout of wanton coverage despite the Nvidia boss having apologised for his indiscretion.

The US president appeared to have suggested in a phone interview with CNBC that Jensen Huang's real misfortune was that he had "apologised" at all since, according to Trump, "that was what brought it to such a level, because sex sells, fellas".

Huang got his job back last night after 11 days of uncertainty following his resignation and public apology over his extramarital affairs, chiefly with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former managing director of Singapore-based data centre firm Megaspeed International who faces US intelligence allegations of spying to steal AI technology for her country.

In the world according to Trump, a corporate chief's sexual entanglement with a suspected foreign intelligence asset and a subordinate executive at his own firm could be seen as a marketing victory.

"I actually think it could be - I mean, it sounds strange - but I think it could be a net positive," Trump said.

Many on social media noted that the US president's use of the word "fellas" also alluded to the conspiratorial wink of the boys' club and 'locker room' talk that reduced women to props in a spectacle that elevated the men who consumed them.

"I don't think he's (Jensen Huang) going to be diminished at all. I think people respect what he's gone through," Trump said, days after he waved off a counterintelligence probe against Alice Huang with a leer that "it was a pretty woman."

"And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy," he had said, dismissing workplace accountability as a minor lapse in "bad judgment" over "somewhat unrelated incidents".

Trump had lobbied hard to get Huang his job back, since the alternative, according to him, would be China welcoming the AI industry veteran with open arms in what would be a loss for the US.

The US president's excitement in seeing Huang return to Nvidia drove him to post on Truth Social an AI-tweaked version of a photo of him after he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump replaced the image of him waving his fist in the air in triumph in that picture with a bloodied Jensen Huang holding up a red bra and Nvidia's logo swapped for the US flag in the background, flanked by Secret Service agents.

People on social media highlighted that the post ridiculed the furore over Jensen Huang's affairs with Alice Huang and women working at Nvidia by turning a woman's undergarment into a battle trophy hoisted over a corporate logo, as if a red bra is the new colour of American technological supremacy.

Trump himself has mostly remained tight-lipped about his connection with the disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The US president has never been formally accused of any wrongdoing relating to Epstein's crimes but a Wall Street Journal report had said he sent a lewd letter to the sex offender.

Long before he became president, Trump, then a property mogul and self-styled playboy, knew Epstein since the 1990s. They partied together in 1992 with cheerleaders at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The same year, Epstein was Trump's only guest at a "calendar girl" competition he hosted involving more than two dozen young women.