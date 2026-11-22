Not every holiday needs to be about crowded tourist spots and busy streets. Sometimes, a quiet village surrounded by hills, fresh air and beautiful views can make for a memorable getaway. India has many beautiful destinations that offer a break from crowded tourist spots and busy city life. Some of these places are small villages tucked away in the hills, where visitors can enjoy fresh air, peaceful surroundings and beautiful natural views.

One such destination is Kharka Gaon in West Bengal's Kalimpong district. Known for its scenic surroundings and colourful marigold blooms, this little Himalayan village is a lovely place for nature lovers and those looking for a peaceful holiday.

ALSO READ | What Happened With Air India's 'Baby Boeing' That Went Missing From Records

Where Is Kharka Gaon?

Kharka Gaon is a small village in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal. Located around 9 km from Kalimpong town and close to Deolo, it is known for its green surroundings and views of the Himalayan mountains. The village is a good choice for travellers who want to spend time in nature and explore a quieter side of the region.

What Makes Kharka Gaon Special?

One of the main attractions of Kharka Gaon is its natural beauty. During the flowering season, bright marigolds add colour to the village roads and surrounding landscapes. Visitors can also enjoy beautiful views of Mount Kanchenjunga and the surrounding Himalayan peaks. The village also offers beautiful sunrise and sunset views, making it a lovely place for photography and peaceful mornings.

The area is also known for its birdlife. Visitors may spot Himalayan birds such as the White-browed Shrike-Babbler, Blue-throated Barbet and Red-vented Bulbul. Its green surroundings, mountain views and colourful flowers add to the charm of this little village.

ALSO READ | A Meteorite Created This Lake In Maharashtra Over 50,000 Years Ago. The World Just Honoured It

Where To Stay In Kharka Gaon?

Kharka Gaon is an offbeat destination, so visitors will mostly find homestays rather than hotels or resorts. Local residents offer accommodation with basic facilities, allowing travellers to experience the village more closely. Staying in a homestay also gives visitors a chance to enjoy the peaceful surroundings and local hospitality.

Best Time To Visit Kharka Gaon

April to June is considered a good time to visit Kharka Gaon, when the weather is generally pleasant and suitable for sightseeing and outdoor activities. Summers are relatively comfortable, with temperatures ranging from around 15 to 28 degrees Celsius. Winters are colder, while the monsoon season is best avoided because heavy rainfall can lead to landslides and road disruptions.

How To Reach Kharka Gaon?

By Road: Kharka Gaon is around 9 km from Kalimpong town and can be reached by car in approximately 30 minutes, depending on road conditions. Taxis can also be hired from Siliguri, New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Bagdogra.

By Air: Bagdogra Airport is the nearest airport, located around 80 km from the village. From there, travellers can hire a taxi to reach Kharka Gaon.

By Train: New Jalpaiguri (NJP) is the nearest major railway station, around 78 km away. Visitors can hire a taxi from the station to reach the village. The journey may take around three to four hours, depending on road and traffic conditions.