Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and central observer Sunil Bansal on Friday issued a stern warning to party leaders and workers over organisational discipline, making it clear that no one, irrespective of their position, would be spared if found engaging in misconduct.

Bansal was addressing a meeting at the BJP's party office in Kolkata, attended by district presidents, divisional in-charges, party officials and state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya, among others.

During the meeting, Bansal cautioned party members against conduct that could force the organisation to initiate disciplinary action. He stressed that disciplinary measures would apply to everyone, from ordinary party workers to MLAs, MPs and ministers.

The warning comes amid complaints of internal factionalism and instances of party members publicly speaking against their own leaders and ministers. Such grievances have reportedly reached the party organisation, affecting its functioning and organisational structure.

There have also been allegations that some BJP MLAs have been sending representatives to organisational meetings instead of attending them personally.

A leader who attended Friday's meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the senior leadership had warned that action could be taken against those found violating party discipline, even by bypassing the organisational structure.

The leader said Bansal had made it clear that anyone involved in irregularities would face action, regardless of their position in the party. The information also emerged from BJP sources.

Bansal also stressed the need to strengthen the party organisation.

Sources said state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya, too, expressed strong displeasure over developments within the party over the past few months.

According to a party source, Friday's meeting marked the first time since the BJP came to power in the state that the top leadership had conveyed such a clear message on maintaining discipline.

Since the BJP assumed power, a section of its leaders, ministers and workers has repeatedly caused concern for the state leadership. The names of several party leaders have surfaced in connection with allegations of extortion, disorder and other unlawful activities, causing embarrassment to the organisation.

As a result, BJP leaders and ministers in the state have, on several occasions, found themselves at odds with their own party workers.

Bhattacharya has publicly criticised party members on multiple occasions over allegations of extortion. He has also warned that disciplinary action would follow, with measures already initiated against several workers. However, such incidents have continued to surface.

Against this backdrop, the party leadership is understood to have decided to send a stronger message on discipline.

During Friday's closed-door meeting, Bansal reportedly said that party members must not bypass the organisational structure.

He also raised concerns over MLAs sending representatives to organisational meetings instead of attending in person.

"Nothing should be done by bypassing the organisational structure. It has been observed that in several instances, some MLAs are sending representatives to organisational meetings instead of attending themselves. Are these MLAs so busy that they cannot attend party meetings? If they cannot attend, there is no need to send a representative," he said, according to sources.

He further cautioned party members: "Do not engage in any conduct that would compel the party to take disciplinary action."

'Sebadut' Programme From December 1

Friday's meeting also saw the announcement of a new initiative aimed at strengthening the party's public outreach.

Under the programme, named 'Sebadut' (Service Envoy), the BJP will focus on reaching out to people between December 1 and December 25.

Leaders from different levels of the party will be required to travel outside their own districts and Assembly constituencies to participate in the initiative. Those assigned to specific areas will also be expected to stay overnight in the locations allotted to them.