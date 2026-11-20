An Air India aircraft that remained parked at Kolkata airport for more than 10 years will now be used to train aviation staff in removing aircraft that get stuck at airports. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which runs Kempegowda International Airport, unveiled the Boeing 737-200 aircraft, also known as 'Baby Boeing', on November 18. It has been renamed 'Phoenix' and will be used at the airport's Aircraft Recovery Training School.

The aircraft was first delivered to Indian Airlines in 1982. It was later leased to Alliance Air in 1998 and transferred to Air India in 2007 after the merger. The Tata Group took over Air India in January 2022.

The aircraft had been lying unused at Kolkata airport for more than a decade before BIAL acquired it. In November 2025, then Air India CEO Campbell Wilson told employees that the airline had lost track of the aircraft. It was missing from the airline's records during the ownership change.

Now, they moved the aircraft from Kolkata to Bengaluru, which took 45 days. It was taken apart and transported on four special trailers. It was then assembled again at Bengaluru airport. The aircraft still has its engines, cockpit and other systems.

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Why is aircraft recovery training needed?

An aircraft can sometimes get stuck on a runway or taxiway because of a technical problem. This can happen if its landing gear or front wheel gets damaged.

Removing an aircraft in such situations is called Disabled Aircraft Recovery. It involves moving the aircraft safely without causing more damage. This work needs trained staff and special equipment.

Aircraft recovery course details

Bengaluru Airport first started its Aircraft Recovery Training School to train its own staff. It is now offering courses to aviation professionals from other airports and airlines as well.

The school offers courses with Germany-based KUNZ, a company that makes aircraft recovery equipment and provides related solutions. The training is conducted by certified trainers from both organisations.

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The courses include a five-day advanced programme, a three-day basic programme and a one-day session to understand the recovery equipment. Trainees will learn how to lift and tow aircraft, prepare the ground for recovery and handle cases where an aircraft's front wheel or landing gear is damaged.

Each batch can have 16 participants. They will receive certificates after completing the training.

Bengaluru Airport also has special equipment to recover large aircraft. This includes an inflatable system that can lift aircraft from the ground. With Phoenix, trainees will now be able to practice recovery work on a full-sized aircraft.