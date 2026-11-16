Academics With Children Are Leaving North India For South Over Pollution, Claims Ex-Professor

A LinkedIn post by former professor Sajjan Singhvi has sparked an online discussion about a possible shift in migration patterns in India, with air pollution in North India emerging as a key concern. Singhvi highlighted how academics with children are reportedly considering moving from universities in northern states to institutions in southern India to protect their families from worsening air quality. He pointed out that some are willing to make the move despite the comparatively lower salaries offered by universities in the South.

He also drew attention to the seasonal migration of senior citizens, many of whom traditionally leave North India around Diwali and return after Holi to avoid the region's harsh winters and high pollution levels. "Maybe some of them have to move out permanently since remaining months are also polluted- air, noise and what not," he added.

He also raised concerns about rising air and noise pollution and called for corporate social responsibility initiatives to help reduce overcrowding in northern cities.

See the post here:

His observations prompted several reactions on LinkedIn, with users debating whether relocating to southern India could offer a long-term solution to North India's pollution crisis.

One user agreed that people might choose to move for the sake of their families but pointed out that migration was only a temporary solution for individuals. The larger challenge, the user said, was finding a way to address the recurring pollution problem affecting society as a whole.

Another user expressed pessimism about the possibility of meaningful change, blaming a lack of scientific thinking and long-term vision among political leaders. The user argued that ordinary citizens would continue to bear the consequences of rising pollution if public welfare was not made a priority.

