Delhi's pollution crackdown has reached police stations. Vehicles seized in criminal cases and left parked outside police stations for long periods are now under scrutiny- not for exhaust fumes, but for the dust and dirt accumulating beneath them.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an audit of such vehicles and directed their disposal wherever legal proceedings have been completed or disposal orders issued.

At a high-level pollution review meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister expressed concern over vehicles kept as case property outside police stations, saying their prolonged presence makes regular cleaning difficult and contributes to dust accumulation in surrounding areas.

She has now asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to review the situation outside all police stations and issue written instructions to address the problem.

What Happens To Vehicles Still In Police Custody?

While vehicles cleared under legal procedures can be disposed of, those still required as case property present a different challenge.

Chief Minister Gupta has asked the police and other departments to formulate a policy to shift such vehicles to designated locations instead of leaving them outside police stations.

The direction comes amid a wider crackdown on vehicular pollution that has seen thousands of vehicles stopped at Delhi's borders under restrictions introduced earlier this month.

Over 30,000 Vehicles Turned Back In 17 Days

According to figures presented at the meeting, enforcement teams checked 1,81,548 vehicles registered outside Delhi and falling below BS-VI emission standards between November 1 and 17, excluding CNG and electric vehicles.

Of these, 30,742 were turned back at the borders, 2,817 challaned and 189 seized. Penalties exceeding Rs 5.42 crore were imposed during the drive.

Another 25,610 challans were issued during the same period for vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

The crackdown follows restrictions introduced on November 1 that bar non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI emission standards from entering the capital until January 31, 2027. CNG and electric vehicles, along with specified exempt categories, are allowed entry.

The restrictions have implications for motorists travelling from neighbouring cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. According to transport department estimates, more than 10 lakh vehicles across five major NCR cities fall below BS-VI standards, although not all are covered by the ban.

GRAP III Lifted, Pollution Curbs Continue

The review came a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following an improvement in Delhi's air quality.

The capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 213 on Wednesday, down from levels exceeding 400 after Diwali. However, Stage I and II measures, along with separate restrictions imposed earlier, remain in force.

Road dust was another focus of Wednesday's meeting. Gupta directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department to intensify cleaning of roads, footpaths and central verges.

She also directed agencies digging up roads to restore them after completing their work, warning that delays would not be tolerated.

The government said 8,874 construction and demolition sites were inspected between November 1 and 17, with violations found at 554 locations. Closure directions were issued to 112 sites, 462 show-cause notices served and environmental compensation exceeding Rs 2.65 crore imposed.