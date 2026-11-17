As Delhi and other Indian cities grapple with worsening air pollution, the health conversation largely revolves around coughing, breathing difficulties, asthma and cardiovascular complications. But could the polluted air you breathe also be affecting your appetite and digestive health? Emerging research suggests that air pollution may have implications beyond the lungs, potentially influencing the gastrointestinal system, gut microbiome and intestinal inflammation. Exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), coarse particles (PM10), nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants has been associated with changes in gut bacterial composition and an increased risk of certain digestive disorders.

Delhi's air quality remained in the poor category on November 17, with the city's average AQI reaching 238 at 8 am, while several monitoring stations continued to report very poor air. Such conditions have renewed concerns about the wider health consequences of prolonged exposure to polluted air.

Air Cmde (Dr) Bhaskar Nandi, Director and Head - Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, explains how pollution could influence digestion, appetite and gut health, and what people should do to protect themselves.

Can air pollution affect your appetite and digestion?

According to Dr Nandi, poor air quality may affect more than the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Prolonged exposure to air pollution can potentially influence appetite, gut health and digestive functioning. One possible explanation lies in the gut-lung axis, the biological communication between the respiratory system and the gastrointestinal tract.

When a person inhales polluted air, fine particulate matter and other pollutants can trigger oxidative stress and inflammatory responses. These processes may have effects beyond the respiratory tract, influencing immune activity and potentially disturbing the balance of microorganisms living in the gut.

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Dr Nandi explains that such inflammatory responses may affect the gut microbiome, intestinal barrier and normal digestive processes. The gut microbiome consists of trillions of microorganisms, including beneficial bacteria that help break down food, support nutrient absorption, regulate immunity and maintain intestinal health.

When the balance of these microorganisms is disturbed, a condition known as dysbiosis, digestive functioning and other aspects of health may be affected. However, the extent to which these changes occur in humans following everyday exposure to polluted air is still being investigated.

What does research say about pollution and gut health?

The connection between air pollution and digestive health is an emerging area of scientific research. A 2023 systematic review published in Science of the Total Environment, which examined epidemiological, animal and laboratory studies, found that most human studies reported an association between particulate air pollution exposure and changes in intestinal microbiome composition.

Experimental studies also suggested that particulate matter could contribute to intestinal inflammation, oxidative stress and increased intestinal permeability. However, the researchers highlighted that evidence explaining the underlying mechanisms in humans remained limited.

A 2024 review published in Journal of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology further explored how air pollution could disrupt microbial balance in the lungs and gut. The researchers discussed how increased oxidative stress, systemic inflammation and damage to epithelial barriers may contribute to these changes.

More recently, a large nationwide cohort study from China, published in 2025, found associations between long-term exposure to multiple air pollutants and an increased risk of gastrointestinal diseases. These findings add to the growing evidence that air pollution may have implications for digestive health, although they do not establish that pollution directly causes every gastrointestinal condition.

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Can Delhi's pollution make you lose your appetite?

Dr Nandi explains that air pollution may also influence appetite indirectly. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can be associated with inflammatory responses, headaches, fatigue, nausea and general physical discomfort. These symptoms may affect hunger cues and alter an individual's usual eating patterns.

Some people may notice reduced appetite, while others may experience changes in their eating habits. However, appetite loss is not a specific symptom of air pollution exposure. Stress, infections, hormonal changes, dehydration and underlying digestive conditions can also affect hunger.

Therefore, people experiencing persistent appetite changes should not automatically attribute them to Delhi's poor air quality.

What digestive symptoms should you watch out for?

During periods of high pollution, some individuals may notice digestive discomfort, including:

Reduced appetite or nausea

Bloating and abdominal discomfort

Acidity or heartburn

Changes in bowel movements

Irregular bowel habits

Dr Nandi cautions that these symptoms should not automatically be linked to air pollution. Dietary changes, food infections, dehydration, stress and pre-existing gastrointestinal conditions can also contribute to digestive problems. People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or chronic liver disease should pay attention to changes in their symptoms and seek medical advice if they notice persistent worsening.

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How can you protect your gut health during high pollution days?

While no food or supplement can neutralise the effects of air pollution, maintaining good nutritional and digestive health remains important. Dr Nandi recommends including seasonal fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses and other fibre-rich foods in the daily diet. Dietary fibre supports regular bowel movements and helps nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

Adequate hydration is equally important because water supports normal digestion and prevents constipation. Including probiotic-rich foods such as curd, yoghurt and other fermented foods may also support a healthy gut microbiome.

Other precautions include:

Maintain food hygiene: Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, keep meals covered and avoid consuming food that has been exposed to dust and pollutants.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, keep meals covered and avoid consuming food that has been exposed to dust and pollutants. Follow regular meal timings: Avoid skipping meals and maintain a balanced eating routine.

Avoid skipping meals and maintain a balanced eating routine. Limit processed foods: Reduce excessive consumption of fried, highly processed and sugary foods.

Reduce excessive consumption of fried, highly processed and sugary foods. Reduce outdoor exposure: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities when pollution levels are high.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities when pollution levels are high. Use appropriate respiratory protection: Wear a well-fitting N95 respirator when outdoor exposure cannot be avoided, particularly during severe pollution episodes.

People experiencing persistent appetite loss, unexplained weight loss, recurring abdominal pain, prolonged diarrhoea, constipation, vomiting or blood in the stool should consult a doctor rather than attempting to manage these symptoms through dietary changes alone.

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Delhi's air pollution crisis is increasingly being recognised as a whole-body health concern, with emerging research raising questions about its possible effects on digestive health and the gut microbiome. While the evidence connecting pollution with appetite changes and gastrointestinal problems is still developing, the potential role of inflammation, oxidative stress and the gut-lung axis deserves greater attention.

For now, maintaining a balanced diet, adequate hydration, food hygiene and healthy eating habits can support digestive health. However, the most important long-term intervention remains reducing exposure to polluted air and addressing the sources of pollution themselves.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.