Train journeys are usually associated with slow-paced trips and taking in the sights. But some trains are all about travelling in style. British YouTuber Will Davies has dropped a video of his journey onboard the Maharajas' Express, the most luxurious train in India. Davies, who travelled on the train's presidential suite, has shared how opulent his journey was on his YouTube channel. The content creator caught the train from Delhi's Safdargunj Station.

Inside The Maharajas' Express

In the video, Davies is given a red carpet welcome with a garland and tilak. He enters the red and gold-coloured train and sees that a personal butler is on hand 24/7. The 23-carriage train features four types of cabins: Deluxe, Presidential Suite, Suite and Junior Suite.

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The Nav Ratna Presidential Suite highlights the luxurious interiors of the Maharajas' Express. Spanning an entire train coach, the suite features a living room, dining space, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is also a bathtub in the main bathroom. Laundry services are also available at select destinations.



The Maharajas' Express features a Rajah Club lounge and a Safari Bar. The train has two restaurants, Mayur Mahal and Rang Mahal. The ceiling of Mayur Mahal is made with handblown glass mosaics imported from Spain. The tables feature stained glass from Paris. The service plates on the tables are made of gold. Davies enjoyed dishes such as Rajasthani Kadhi, Kashmiri Dum Aloo, Paneer Kofta, and traditional Shahi Firni.

Davies is provided with a chauffeured luxury Maybach car and a guide to tour each city the train stopped at. He visits the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort in Agra. He also goes to a tiger safari in Ranthambore National Park. His journey ended in Jaipur with traditional music and a royal dinner at the Rambagh Palace heritage hotel.

The YouTuber said it cost him $28,455 (Rs 26.5 lakh) for a four-day journey.

Davies said, “It was certainly an experience we will treasure and remember forever. It's obviously a crazy amount of money, but in line with what these luxury sleeper train experiences cost, but given we had an entire carriage, private guide, Maybach transfers, and it was truly all-inclusive, I would say it was for sure up there as one of the best.”

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The Maharajas' Express Trip

The train runs on four different circuits covering around 10 destinations in northwest and central India. Travellers can take a six-day/seven-night tour from Mumbai to Rajasthan and Delhi. The train also stops at Agra, Ranthambore and Udaipur. The shortest tour is the Treasures of India journey, which takes three nights and four days to travel from Delhi to Agra, Ranthambore and Jaipur.