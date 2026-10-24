Video: After Spending Rs 26 Lakh On India's Maharajas' Express, American YouTubers Say...

Famous American YouTuber duo Kara and Nate took a 7-day royal journey from Mumbai to Delhi on India's luxury train, the Maharajas' Express. Sharing the whole experience, the couple posted a YouTube vlog and called the trip “worth the money".

On this 7-day journey, Kara and Nat booked the train's famous Heera (Diamond) suite. As soon as they entered, they were stunned by the suite.

Maharajas' Express Suite Features

There were only two suites in one compartment, and the rooms were more spacious than seen on other trains. The suite also included comfortable chairs near the window, personal Wi-Fi, a minibar, and a luxurious bathroom with a bathtub inside.

The couple shared that they have travelled by train all over the world but have never seen a bathtub inside a train washroom.

Food And Drinks

The biggest highlight of their 7-day trip was the choices of food and drinks they were offered. The couple were given a cookbook which stated they would be tasting over 500 local dishes during their journey.

One of the dishes that caught their attention was a special vegetable broth. Explaining the secret behind the broth the train's chef shared, “Simmering the vegetables for exactly 45 minutes, the spiciness of the pepper, and most importantly...a lot of love” were the secret ingredients.

Cost

According to the couple, the all-inclusive journey cost them approximately $28,000, which is around Rs 26 lakh. Comparing Maharajas' Express journey with Orient Express, the couple revealed that they had previously travelled from Budapest to Paris on Orient Express, and it cost them the same amount for only 24 hours.

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Maharajas' Express Itinerary

Operated by Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Maharajas' Express offers four majestic journeys across India. Take a look at these journeys:

The Indian Panorama (7 days/6 nights)

This circular journey from Delhi covers famous palaces and forts in Jaipur, Ranthambore Safari, Fatehpur Sikri, and the Taj Mahal in Agra, Orchha, and Varanasi.

Treasures of India (4 days/3 nights)

This is the shortest itinerary, which starts from Delhi and covers Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in Agra as well as the Ranthambore safari and Jaipur palaces before coming back to Delhi.

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The Indian Splendour (7 days/6 nights)

This journey starts from Delhi and ends in Mumbai. Within 7 days, the itinerary covers Agra, Ranthambore, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Udaipur.

The Heritage of India (7 days/6 nights)

This route is similar to the Indian Splendour route but runs in reverse. The journey starts from Mumbai and ends in Delhi.

People can book tickets for any of these packages directly from the official IRCTC Maharajas' Express portal.