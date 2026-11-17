Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Kanpur Express on Monday. The daily express train service will operate as train numbers 14153/14154 and will be maintained and operated by the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

The occasion was attended by Smt Pramila Pandey, Mayor, Kanpur Nagar Nigam, and Shri Devendra Singh Bhole, Member of Parliament, Akbarpur, along with other dignitaries and senior railway officials.

The train will operate between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, covering a distance of 428 kilometres. The train will comprise 22 modern LHB coaches and connect several important towns and economic centres along its route.

The train service will benefit passengers from Phaphund, serving the industrial areas of Auraiya, including NTPC Auraiya and GAIL Pata; Etawah and Tundla, providing connectivity to the Firozabad region, which is renowned for its glass industry.

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The train will also connect Hathras and Aligarh. It will also strengthen connectivity to Khurja, Dadri, and Ghaziabad. The direct rail link between Kanpur and Anand Vihar in Delhi will facilitate convenient travel for business professionals, students, workers as well as other passengers travelling between the two important urban centres.

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Upcoming Railway Projects

During the flag-off event, the Railway Minister revealed that the construction of a 16-kilometre elevated railway track between Anwarganj and Mandhana would provide a permanent solution to Kanpur's decades-old problem of traffic congestion at railway crossings.

He further informed us that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been completed and the necessary approvals for the project had been obtained. The construction work is expected to commence shortly.

Sharing details on the proposed Bullet Train project, he revealed that the proposed corridor will connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Ayodhya, extending further to Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati. Once operational, the bullet train will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Kanpur to approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. The journey between Lucknow and Kanpur will take around 27 minutes, while Kanpur and Prayagraj will be connected in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.