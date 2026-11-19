Have you ever reached a railway station hours before your train or had to wait for hours for your next one? Now, to make your waiting period more comfortable, Southern Railway is planning to set up AC sleeping pods at Aluva and Ernakulam Junction stations in Kerala. You will be able to rent these pods by the hour. The starting price is expected to be Rs 99.

What facilities will you get?

The sleeping pods will have reclining beds, air conditioning and doors for privacy. You will also get USB charging points, reading lights and high-speed Wi-Fi. The facility will be part of executive lounges planned at both stations.

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Where can you find sleeping pods?

At Aluva railway station, Southern Railway has floated a tender for an executive lounge. According to a TOI report, the facility will come up on railway land opposite the KSRTC bus stand.

The lounge will be spread across around 10,000 square feet and will have two floors. Southern Railway will provide the land, while the selected bidder will construct and operate the facility under a 10-year lease.

At Ernakulam Junction, the lounge is planned above the existing AC waiting room at the northern end of the main platform. These will be the first sleeping pod facilities of their kind in the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division.

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Ernakulam Junction already has a 160-square-foot AC waiting room on platform 1. You can use it by paying Rs 30 per hour.

Similar AC sleeping pod facilities are already operating at three Kochi Metro stations: MG Road, Pathadipalam and Aluva.