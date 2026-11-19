Fourteen years after Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Abdul Shukkoor was brutally murdered in Kannur, a special CBI court in Kochi on Thursday convicted 13 accused while acquitting 18 others, including senior CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh.

The verdict brings a crucial phase of one of Kerala's most politically sensitive murder cases to a close, following a prolonged legal battle, a change of investigating agency and allegations of a political conspiracy involving senior CPI(M) leaders.

Shukkoor was murdered on February 20, 2012, at Keezhara near Kannapuram in Kannur district, allegedly in retaliation for an attack on a vehicle carrying CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh earlier that day.

Among those convicted are Sumeesh, Anoop, Pavithran, Manoharan, MV Dineshan, Bijumon, EP Radhakrishnan, Shijin Mohan, KV Sajith, VV Mohanan, Purushothaman, PK Ajith Kumar and PP Sureshan.

Several of those convicted have links to the CPI(M) and its youth organisation, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Sumeesh and Anoop were associated with the DYFI's Kannapuram local committee, while MV Dineshan, also known as Maina Dineshan, served as secretary of its Kannapuram East unit. Bijumon is the son of former CPI(M) Taliparamba area secretary Vadi Ravi.

Another convict, Shijin Mohan, is an employee of the Kannapuram Service Cooperative Bank. PP Sureshan is a member of the Pattuvam grama panchayat and chairman of a standing committee.

The court acquitted 18 accused, including former CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan, former Kalliasseri MLA TV Rajesh and Shyamjith, the son of CPI(M) leader MV Govindan.

The acquittal of Jayarajan and Rajesh is particularly significant because the CBI had accused them of involvement in the conspiracy behind Shukkoor's murder.

According to the CBI chargesheet, the conspiracy was hatched at the Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital, where the two leaders had sought treatment following the attack on their vehicle.

Investigators alleged that CPI(M) workers who had detained Shukkoor and his companions contacted party leaders at the hospital before carrying out the murder.

Shukkoor and his friends were travelling to a hospital when they were intercepted near Keezhara. The prosecution alleged that they were detained at a house before Shukkoor was taken to a nearby field and killed. His companion Zakariya suffered serious injuries but survived.

The case was initially investigated by Kerala Police before being transferred to the CBI following a legal battle initiated by Shukkoor's mother.

The CBI filed its chargesheet in February 2019, accusing Jayarajan and Rajesh of criminal conspiracy. The trial eventually began at the special CBI court in Kochi on May 5, 2025.

The case originally had 33 accused. Two died during the proceedings, leaving 31 to face trial.

The special CBI court pronounced the quantum of punishment. Seven accused who were found to have been directly involved in the murder were sentenced to life imprisonment, inclduing the first acussed in the case.

The remaining six convicted were granted bail by the court as the sentence awarded to them was less than three years.

Reacting to the verdict, Kerala minister and senior IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty said the party would challenge the acquittals.

"We are studying the details of the court order and will definitely file an appeal," he said.

Kunhalikutty maintained that Shukkoor's killing was a brutal, premeditated murder and said the legal battle would continue.