Bihar Man, Wanted For RJD Leader's Murder, Arrested In Kerala

One of Bihar's most-wanted criminals, who is an accused in connection with the murder of a Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and several other serious offences, was arrested today by the Kollam East Police in Kerala.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Ajaj Ahmed, was arrested from his hideout in the Chamakkada area of Kollam, where he had been living and working as a driver.

Ahmed is accused of killing RJD leader Baidyanath Mahto in Bihar in September 2026. According to police, Ahmed had travelled from Kerala to Bihar specifically to execute the murder before slipping back.

He is also wanted for shooting a woman during a robbery in Bihar in 2020. Police say he faces around 20 criminal cases registered at various police stations across Bihar, with charges including robbery, attempt to murder, and more.

A police official described Ahmed as one of Bihar's "top 10 criminals".

He carried a Rs 50,000 reward announced by the state government for information leading to his arrest.

Investigators say Ahmed has been using Kerala as a safe haven since 2019 as a safe hideout while conducting crimes in Bihar. He would travel to Bihar to carry out crimes return to Kerala to evade arrest.

A team of Bihar Police, led by Intelligence Sub-Inspector Ramayan Kumar, arrived in Kerala as part of the operation to track him down.

Following his arrest, Ahmed was taken to Kollam District Hospital for a medical examination before being brought to the Kollam East Police Station for further questioning.

Police said arrangements were being made to take him back to Bihar for further investigation.