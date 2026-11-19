The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday cancelled 39 trains scheduled to operate on November 19, 20 and 21 as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Akvan, an official said.

The cancellations cover several long-distance express trains, Vande Bharat, passenger and MEMU services connecting Odisha with neighbouring states.

Several trains operating to and from Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Brahmapur have also been affected.

Besides, 28 other trains have been rescheduled, with changes in their departure timings, the official said.

Among the cancelled services are the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20841/20842), Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896), Tatanagar-Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express (20891/20892) and Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express (22883/22884).

The ECoR advised passengers to take note of the cancellation of these train services and plan their journeys accordingly.

Passengers have also been advised to check the latest train timings and other details through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or other official railway enquiry channels before commencing their journey.

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