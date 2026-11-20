Just as the holiday season begins, the South Western Railways (SWR) has announced change in its group booking rules. The new rules have been posted on SWR's X handle and describe changes that will come into effect for those who are planning train journey with a large group of family members, students or colleagues. SWR has removed the fixed limit on the number of berths that can be approved under bulk and group reservations, giving authorised railway officials greater flexibility to clear such requests.

The revised rules will benefit people travelling together for weddings, educational trips, pilgrimages, sporting events and cultural programmes, the railways said in the circular posted on its X handle.

SWR is headquartered in Karnataka's Hubli and operates trains primarily across Karnataka along with parts of neighbouring states. It was formed on April 1, 2003.

The changes have been issued through Commercial Circular (Coaching) No. 37/2026 and Rate Advice No. 11 of 2026, replacing previous instructions on bulk and group reservations.

According to South Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, the revised guidelines are intended to facilitate genuine group travel while ensuring that the booking facility is not misused.

What Has Changed In SWR's Group Booking Rules?

The most significant change is the removal of the fixed ceiling on the number of berths that can be approved under bulk reservations.

Under the revised guidelines, Chief Reservation Supervisors (CRS) and Station Managers (SM) have been authorised to approve group bookings without a prescribed berth limit.

Earlier, restrictions were placed on the proportion of available berths that could be allotted for group reservations. The new guidelines remove these fixed limits, making it possible for larger groups to seek reservations through the prescribed procedure.

The facility will be available across all classes of travel.

The railway authorities have emphasised that the facility should be used by bona fide passengers and should not become a means of cornering reserved berths.

When Can Passengers Apply For Group Reservations?

Under the revised guidelines, group booking requests at major reservation locations will be accepted from 9 am on the opening day of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP).

This is one hour after regular advance reservations open.

The timing is intended to ensure that group bookings are processed separately from the initial reservation window available to regular passengers.

Applicants will have to approach the competent railway authority directly to submit their requests.

What Documents And Details Are Required?

Passengers applying for bulk or group reservations must clearly mention the purpose of their journey.

They will also have to provide the following details for every passenger included in the application:

Full name

Age

Gender

Address

Purpose of travel

Applications that do not specify the reason for group travel or contain the required passenger details will not be considered.

An exception will continue to apply to reservations for foreign tourists and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), which will be governed by the existing rules.