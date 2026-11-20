Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has wished actor Sushmita Sen on her 51st birthday. The actor celebrated her birthday on November 19.

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Taking to social media, Lalit shared a warm message for his former partner and referred to her as his "dear friend".

"Happy birthday to my dear friend Sushmita Sen. Keep smiling," Lalit wrote in his birthday message.

The birthday wish comes years after the two made headlines with their relationship announcement in 2022. Although they eventually parted ways, Lalit has continued to speak fondly of the actor in public interactions.

Lalit Modi And Sushmita Sen's Relationship And Breakup

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen grabbed headlines in July 2022 when the businessman shared a series of pictures with the actor from their holidays in the Maldives and Sardinia.

Announcing their relationship, he referred to Sushmita as his "better half" and described it as the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

His post also sparked speculation about an impending wedding. However, Lalit later clarified that the two were dating and had not tied the knot.

Their relationship soon became a topic of discussion on social media, with Sushmita also facing criticism and being labelled a "gold digger" by some users. The actor responded to the comments through a social media post, making it clear that she was financially independent and did not need anyone's approval.

Speculation about their separation began in September 2022 after Lalit removed Sushmita's pictures from his Instagram display picture and deleted references to her from his bio.

In February 2025, Lalit appeared to confirm that he had moved on when he shared a video with his new partner, Rima Bouri. In the post, he spoke about how a 25-year-old friendship had turned into love.

What Lalit Modi Said About Sushmita Sen After Their Breakup

In June 2026, Lalit opened up about his relationship with Sushmita during an interview with Humans of Bombay. He spoke about why things did not work out between them and said that geographical distance played a major role in their separation.

Explaining the reason behind their breakup, Lalit said that Sushmita's career was based in India, while his life was in London. He described their relationship as special and said that he continued to have fond memories of their time together.

He also referred to Sushmita as a "very dear friend", called her "special" and wished her well. Lalit praised her journey as a single mother and spoke about the way she has raised her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

During the same conversation, Lalit also came out in Sushmita's defence over the gold digger remarks she faced when their relationship became public. He described her as a successful, self-made and financially independent woman. He even said that she had often paid for things when they went out together.

Lalit further recalled that their relationship announcement in 2022 was spontaneous and was not a planned social media reveal. He said he posted the pictures while they were together on a flight, without expecting the announcement to create such a stir.