An evening in Italy. That's how we can caption the latest pictures from Florence that had been shared on social media recently. The pictures, featuring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Lalit Modi, were clicked at the restaurant La Giostra.

Thanking the guests, host Soldano Kunz D'Asburgo Lorena wrote (translated), "When the glamour of Bollywood meets the soul of Florence. A special evening at La Giostra in the company of true icons of Indian cinema and culture."

"Thank you for the smiles, the toasts and the memories shared around our table," wrote the host.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey were also present at the gathering.

Sanjay Kapoor shared a couple of shots from Florence on his Instagram Story.

It's not clear if the Kapoors alongside Lalit Modi and Chunky Panday are in Italy for a work commitment or personal reasons.

During a recent interview, Sanjay Kapoor shared why Anil and Boney are the closest.

"The difference between Anil and Boney is only 13 months. They started off; they were like the engine of the family. After my father's death, they are the closest. I am the youngest. Main pair padta hoon, bhaisaab bolta hoon, aisa nahi hai. Main Anil ko Anil hi bolta hoon. But deep down, there's respect for both of them. I can't be buddies with them. I am closer to my nephews, Arjun and Mohit," said Sanjay Kapoor.

Two years ago, the brothers celebrated 60 years of brotherhood.

The first picture in the post featured Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor posing for the camera. The second picture was a throwback image from their younger days.

Accompanying the pictures, Sanjay wrote a message: "60 plus years of brotherhood, love, and friendship. Age is just a number. Don't hide it, flaunt it!"

Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday are close friends; so are their wives Maheep and Bhavana who rose to fame with the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.