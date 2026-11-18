Your train travel experience is shaped by factors such as the route, comfort and onboard services. A man recently took the Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Bengaluru for the first time and shared an honest review of the 16-hour journey on social media. While he was impressed by the train's interiors, cleanliness and speed, the traveller also pointed out a few shortcomings in the food service and sleeping arrangements.

The man wrote, “Today I travelled in Vande Bharat from Mumbai to Bengaluru for the first time; here's my experience. First impression: interiors, lighting, seats, cleanliness just straight 10/10. Way better than usual trains, no doubt.”

When it came to onboard services, the traveller felt the experience was largely satisfactory, although his dinner was initially missed. “For some reason, they completely missed my dinner, but got it after raising a complaint. Too much activity across the passage, which was a bit disturbing at times, but I mean overall it was fine, so 7/10,” he added.

Also Read: This Smart Feature Shows How Different The Vande Bharat Sleeper Really Is

On the safety front, the traveller felt that access to the coaches was better regulated, as fewer unauthorised vendors or outsiders entered to approach passengers. “If you notice anything fishy, you can raise a complaint and get help from staff or railway police. But again, it's India, can't take anything for granted, so stay alert,” he continued.

The man was less impressed with the seating and sleeping arrangements. He found the berths somewhat uncomfortable and felt they were similar to those in a refurbished conventional train. The upper berths, in particular, offered limited headroom. He also felt the cushioning was largely unchanged, with better bedsheets being one of the few noticeable improvements.

The train's speed stood out as a major plus. He pointed out that speed displays near the coach doors allowed passengers to track how fast the train was running. During the journey, he noticed it crossing 110 kmph on several occasions. The Mumbai-Bengaluru trip took around 16 hours to complete.

Also Read: 12 People Board Vande Bharat To See Off Relatives, End Up Travelling 140 Km, Fined Rs 36,000

"Definitely value for money, especially as an alternative to flights. Overall rating 7.5/10," he concluded.

In the follow-up post, the person added, “Forgot to mention, the washrooms are pretty great too, but the smell still gets into the coach. It only happened 2-3 times when the door opened, but somehow it's still there.”

Several users echoed his observations in the comments, agreeing with his assessment of Vande Bharat's travel experience. One user wrote, “Regarding service - I absolutely agree. I also noticed that the workers are unnecessarily stressed out to meet their targets (if that) and they have to send some photo proof to people, I mean, this is a lot to bear. But yeah, the journey is not calm like that of a Japanese train.”

Another added, “I'll be travelling from BLR to Mumbai in this same train in Dec.”

Someone else commented, “Speed is crazy: 110 km/h. Garib Rath used to display and run at the same speed around 20 years ago. It's just a facelift and charging 3x.”

“Yes, somehow seating space seems less compared to conventional seats. But maybe that is part of weight reduction to achieve high speed,” read a comment.