Vande Bharat sleeper trains offer passengers a number of modern facilities. Whether it is the comfortable interiors or the train's food, travellers have been praising the train. A content creator has highlighted how the sensors installed in the Vande Bharat Sleeper train are unique.

Travel vlogger Achileshwar Singh has explained in his new Instagram post how the hand sensors in the Vande Bharat Sleeper coach work.

Hand Sensors In Vande Bharat

In his post, Singh mentioned he was in the first class AC coach of the Vande Bharat Sleeper. He explained that passengers had to push, pull or slide the door earlier to move between coaches. The Vande Bharat Sleeper has done away with that mechanism.

A sensor exists instead. Once a passenger puts their hand close to the sensor, the door opens automatically. Singh was very impressed by the sensors.

Automatic sensors like those on the Vande Bharat can make it easy for passengers with heavy luggage to open doors and go to their seats.

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Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Features

The trains place passenger comfort at the core of their design. The coaches have ergonomic sleeper berths, USB charging ports and an enhanced security system in place.

The trains have modern toilets and advanced disinfectant technology to maintain sanitation levels throughout the journey. Automatic doors, improved fire safety mechanisms and CCTV surveillance are present in all coaches.

The semi-high-speed trains are equipped with the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system, which plays a crucial role in preventing collisions and ensuring safety.

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Inside Vande Bharat Sleeper

Earlier, a content creator had given a glimpse of the new Vande Bharat Sleeper between Bengaluru and Mumbai. The video highlighted the warm-coloured interiors and neatly designed compartments. The berths had proper bedding. There were curtains in the 1AC coach to give more privacy to the passengers.

The caption of the video stated that the Vande Bharat Sleeper is part of a "new generation of trains" that offer both comfort and luxury.

The video also features the packaged food and refreshments passengers were given. Travellers enjoyed upma, coconut chutney, juice and tea or coffee on the journey.