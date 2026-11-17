Travelling from Delhi to Patna and the Northeast may soon become much faster. The central government has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor, which links Delhi to Guwahati in Assam. Once constructed, the high-speed rail corridor will connect several key cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam with the national capital.



The project is the first bullet train corridor for Delhi and the second for the country after the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail network. The corridor aims to boost connectivity between Delhi and the northern and eastern parts of India. Under the infrastructure project, the 20-hour journey between Delhi and Siliguri will be cut down to just six hours.



Five Stations In Bihar Proposed



Five stations may be constructed in Bihar as part of the Delhi-Patna bullet train route, reported NDTV.in. The bullet train could reduce the travel time between Delhi and Patna to 4 hours and 41 minutes, compared to the 11 to 14 hours it takes currently.



The first station in Bihar is expected to be Buxar, bordering Uttar Pradesh. The second station will be Patna. Begusarai, an industrial and agricultural hub, is proposed as the third station. Khagaria will link central Bihar to the bullet train corridor. The final station in the state will be Katihar, improving connectivity between Delhi and north-eastern Bihar.



As for the full route, the 1,500 km corridor will link Delhi with Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati. The project will be the longest bullet train route in the country.



Once the corridor is complete, travellers going from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours 12 minutes to reach their destination. The present travel time between the cities is six to eight hours. Similarly, the travel time from Delhi to Guwahati will be reduced to less than eight hours compared to the 30 to 35 hours it takes right now.

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Project To Be Developed In Three Phases



The government plans to develop the project in three phases. The Delhi-Varanasi bullet train corridor will be constructed first, followed by the Varanasi to Siliguri section. The portion between Siliguri and Guwahati will be developed in the third phase.



Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the fares on the bullet train will be significantly lower than airfares. He explained that the high-speed rail network is expected to boost small-scale industries, benefiting middle-income households, youth, and local artisans.

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