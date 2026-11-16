Amaravati Set To Get India's Largest, Airport-Like Railway Station Worth Rs 2,245 Crore

Amaravati Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh is going to be India's largest and most modern airport-like transport hub. The Indian Railways plans to design this railway station with modern infrastructure, including dedicated waiting lounges, digital ticketing systems, and automated entry gates.

Spread across 1,500 acres, the station will feature 24 high-tech platforms and four advanced terminals similar to airports. Amaravati station is being built keeping in mind the needs of the next 40-50 years. More than 3,00,000 passengers are expected to travel here daily without congestion.

The Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru bullet train routes will also pass through the station, reported NDTV.in. The bullet train's connectivity with the railway lines will cut travel time to major South Indian cities. Travel time to Hyderabad is expected to be 70 minutes, Chennai 112 minutes, and Bengaluru 2 hours. The station will also have direct connectivity to cities like Kolkata and Mumbai.

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A 3.2-kilometre-long railway bridge over the Krishna River is also being constructed for the railway station. This bridge will be one of the longest railway bridges, with unparalleled engineering. A new 57-kilometre broad-gauge railway line is also being laid between Errupalem, Amaravati, and Namburu to connect Amaravati to the rail network. A metro line will also be constructed for local connectivity to Amaravati.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority has identified and acquired 80 per cent of railway land for the Amaravati Railway Station project. It is targeted for completion within the next two to three years. The project is estimated to cost Rs 2,245 crore.

Important Features of Amaravati Railway Station

The tracks of the railway station eliminate unnecessary curves, allowing trains to pass through the station at full speed without slowing down. The station will also be equipped with an automatic train protection system shield so that during extreme weather conditions like fog and emergencies, there will be no risk of train collisions.

This rail route is being designed using high-resolution satellite data. Since Amravati station and the railway bridge are located near the Krishna River, the route is being floodproofed using 100 years of data.

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The station's massive roof, platform walls, and parking area will be equipped with solar panel systems to meet the station's own electricity needs. Amravati station will have LED lighting, ceiling fans, and a central air conditioning system.