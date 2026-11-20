A train journey from Delhi to Lucknow that takes nearly seven hours today might become much shorter in the coming years. The government has approved a new high-speed rail project to connect the capital city with several major cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the go-ahead for the Northern Bullet Train Corridor. It'll be the first bullet train route for Delhi and the second project in India after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, which is still under construction.

One of the biggest changes will be travel time between Delhi and Lucknow. According to Vaishnaw, passengers will be able to cover this distance in just 2 hours and 12 minutes.

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While speaking with the press in New Delhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “This Northern Corridor will originate in Delhi and connect Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Patna and Guwahati. Once this corridor is complete, travel times will be reduced.”

As per the minister, you will be able to reach Agra from Delhi in 59 minutes and Kanpur in 1 hour and 45 minutes. The journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours and 12 minutes. From Kashi to Lucknow, the trip takes 1 hour and 21 minutes. Reaching Kashi from Patna will take only 1 hour. The Kashi to Delhi route will take 3 hours and 33 minutes. You will be able to reach Prayagraj from Delhi in just 33 minutes and travel from Varanasi to Agra in two hours and 34 minutes.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also said the Bullet Train project is meant for people from all backgrounds, including the poor, middle class, farmers, young people, and women. He also said that the new train route will create more travel and work opportunities. According to the minister, ticket prices will be affordable and much lower than air travel.

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India's first bullet train, which will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, will run at 249 kmph and have eight coaches, carrying 557 passengers.

Passengers will get well-designed seats with enough legroom, bright LED lights and wide windows. Overhead racks will hold small bags, and separate spaces will accommodate larger suitcases. Each seat will have power outlets to charge phones and laptops.