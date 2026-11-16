Video: Man Takes Son To Train's General Coach After He Complains About 3AC, Wins Hearts

A father's unique approach to teaching his young son a lesson about appreciating what he has gained attention online. After the boy complained about travelling in a 3AC coach on an Indian Railways train, his father decided to give him a glimpse of what the journey looks like in the general class.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the father revealed that he took his son to the general compartment, letting him experience the stark difference between the two classes. The video showed the young boy navigating through the packed general compartment where passengers were sitting and lying on berths, floors, and even in the vestibules.

“My son was uncomfortable in 3rd AC since he usually travels in 1st or 2nd class, and we couldn't get upper-class tickets due to urgent Diwali travel. To give my most understanding child perspective, I took him to see a general compartment,” the man wrote in the caption.

He shared that he always tries to remind his son that every life is equal and everyone deserves the same respect. “I wanted him to know that in an urgent situation, it is okay to prioritise the situation and not the comfort. We are all equal and play our roles in this world. It's just a situation; time and policies put some people down, but they live much happier lives than most of us,” he said.

Before ending the video, the man shared that everyone is richer than someone and poorer than someone else. That is why he advises his son to never have a superiority or inferiority complex.

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Take a look at the video:

The man wrote, “300 years ago, farmers were wealthy, while the working class was treated like servants. Society's definition of rich and poor shifts over time with changing policies, and we never know what it will look like 100 years from now. Everyone contributes equally to this world. I have seen wealthy people talk nonsense, while village kids sound much smarter.”

The man's parenting technique received praise on social media. “Now that's what parenting should be like,” one user wrote.

“Wow! Great example of parenting,” another commented.

“This type of parenting is rare nowadays. Kudos to you,” someone else said.

“It is important to humble them down in their childhood,” an individual added.

What do you think of this video? Let us know.

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