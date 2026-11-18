Train journeys often come with their own little moments of excitement, from meeting loved ones after a long time to welcoming someone special at the station. And when it comes to meeting your partner, a simple arrival can sometimes turn into a memory worth sharing. While most people settle for flowers or a warm hug when receiving their loved ones at a railway station, one man decided to make his bride-to-be's arrival a little more special. In fact, he brought along what looked like a mini baraat, complete with dhol players, dancing relatives and a shower of rose petals.

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A video capturing this sweet railway station reunion has been doing the rounds on social media, with many users loving the man's grand welcome for his future wife.

In the viral clip, the man can be seen waiting at the railway station with his family members and a small group of people. As the train arrives, he goes up to receive his bride-to-be and helps her get off the train. The woman is seen holding a beautiful bouquet of sunflowers, which appears to be a gift from her soon-to-be husband.

But the welcome does not end with flowers. The moment she steps out of the train, two dhol players waiting at the station begin playing their drums. As the beats fill the platform, people around the couple start showering them with rose petals. The family members and friends then break into a dance, turning the railway station into a mini celebration.

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Adding to the charm of the video is the text written over it, which reads, “If he is not coming to get me like this, I am not coming.” Well, it looks like this bride-to-be has set quite a fun expectation for her own railway station welcome.

The video has received hundreds of likes and shares, with social media users filling the comments section with heart emojis and blessings for the couple. Many seemed to love the effort put into making an otherwise ordinary station pickup feel like a wedding celebration.

And honestly, who would not want a little dhol, flowers and a shower of rose petals waiting at the end of a train journey?