Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are set for a special Friday at the box office, with films featuring the father-son duo arriving in theatres on the same day.

What's Happening

Ahead of the releases, the two actors have come together for a promotional video, marking the first time they have jointly appeared in a clip to promote each other's films.

The video was shared by Mammootty Kampany, the actor's production banner.

It opens with Mammootty announcing the release of Dulquer's Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Dulquer then joins his father to introduce Mammootty's upcoming Tamil action thriller OM: Chapter 1.

The video was captioned, "Double Treat for Everyone. Our Dearest Mammukka and DQ. Best Wishes to Both Movies."

The joint appearance has caught attention as Mammootty and Dulquer have largely maintained separate professional identities despite being one of Malayalam cinema's most prominent father-son duos. The two have not shared screen space in a film so far.

Their latest promotional appearance brings them together to support each other's projects as both films prepare for their theatrical release on November 20.

At a promotional event in Chennai earlier this week, Dulquer also addressed the simultaneous release of the two films and urged audiences to watch both.

Mammootty's OM And Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara To Release On November 20

OM: Chapter 1 is a Tamil spy-action thriller directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films in association with Shraddha Agarwal's RTake Studios. It marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Dhanush.

The film also marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after his appearance in Ram's Peranbu (2018). He plays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya, a powerful figure associated with an international red sandalwood smuggling network. Dhanush plays an undercover officer who infiltrates the operation, while Sai Pallavi features as IPS officer Nithya Reddy.

The cast also includes Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, Chaitu Jonnalagadda and Renu Desai. OM: Chapter 1 will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, a Telugu film directed by Pavan Sadineni. Produced by Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinemas, the film features Dulquer as Krishna and introduces Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana, a young woman who wants to pursue her dreams despite societal expectations.

Shruti Haasan plays Rohini, an aerospace engineer, in the film. Aakasamlo Oka Tara marks Dulquer's sixth Telugu release.