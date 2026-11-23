Most holidays are planned around beautiful landscapes, good food, famous attractions and new experiences. But there are travellers who deliberately seek out places with disturbing histories. Former concentration camps, abandoned prisons, nuclear disaster sites and locations associated with mass killings are all part of an unusual category of travel known as dark tourism.

It may sound like a strange way to spend a holiday, but the idea is not necessarily to experience something frightening. Often, people visit these places to understand history, learn about tragedies and see the locations where important events unfolded.

What Is Dark Tourism?

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Dark tourism is the practice of travelling to places historically associated with death, suffering, disasters and other tragedies. It is also referred to as thanatourism, black tourism, morbid tourism or grief tourism.

The category covers a surprisingly wide range of destinations, like Auschwitz in Poland, Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan, Ground Zero in New York, etc. Even historical battlefields, former prisons and castles associated with violence can fall under dark tourism.

But there is an interesting difference here. Simply visiting a place where something terrible happened does not necessarily make someone a dark tourist.

Take Hiroshima, for example. One person might visit the Peace Memorial Park to pay respects to those who died in the atomic bombing. Another might be interested in the historical events surrounding the Second World War. Someone else might visit because the park is an important landmark in the city.

The destination remains the same, but the reasons for visiting are different.

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This distinction has become an important part of academic discussions about dark tourism. Researchers have suggested that the visitor's motivation should be considered alongside the history of the site itself.

How Does Something Like This Qualify As Tourism?

Although dark tourism sounds like a relatively modern travel trend, people have been visiting places associated with death for centuries.

Ancient Rome offers an early example. Crowds gathered at the Colosseum to watch gladiatorial combat. Public executions also attracted spectators, while catacombs and burial sites became places of interest.

The fascination was already there. It just did not have a formal name.

People visit historical monuments to understand the past. They travel to religious sites for spiritual reasons. They explore museums to learn about cultures and communities. Dark tourism works in much the same way, except the places involved have histories connected to death, violence or tragedy.

It also overlaps with several established forms of tourism.

For instance, visiting Auschwitz can be both dark tourism and heritage tourism because the site preserves an important part of world history. A visit to a genocide museum can be educational tourism, while travelling to a memorial to remember victims can also be understood as remembrance tourism.

In fact, researchers have questioned whether it is even appropriate to place such different attractions under one label.

Philip Stone, executive director of the Institute for Dark Tourism Research at the University of Central Lancashire, has studied this problem extensively. He argues that dark tourism attractions exist along a "fluid and dynamic spectrum of intensity".

For example, a memorial built to honour victims cannot be treated in quite the same way as a commercially operated attraction centred on a criminal. There is, however, no single universally accepted classification that neatly separates every dark tourism destination.

Dark Tourism Destinations Around The World

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Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland

The former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp is one of the most recognised places of dark tourism. It is closely associated with the Holocaust and is visited by people seeking to understand the atrocities committed there.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, Japan

Hiroshima's history was forever changed by the atomic bombing during the Second World War. Today, its Peace Memorial Park is among the places associated with that tragedy.

Visitors come to learn about the bombing and remember those affected by it.

Chernobyl, Ukraine

Chernobyl is with a technological disaster rather than war or crime.

The site of the nuclear disaster and the abandoned surroundings have attracted interest from travellers wanting to understand its consequences. Chernobyl also shows how a place that was never intended to be a tourist attraction can later become one because of its history.

Ground Zero, New York, USA

Ground Zero, the site of the September 11 attacks, is a popular spot of dark tourism.

Unlike attractions built primarily for entertainment, its importance is tied to remembrance and the historical significance of the attacks. People may visit to pay their respects, understand the events or learn about their impact.

Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, Cambodia

The Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Cambodia is a former prison associated with atrocities committed in the country. Its history makes it an important destination for visitors interested in understanding Cambodia's past.

Culloden Battlefield, Scotland

Not every dark tourism destination is a former prison or disaster site. Historical battlefields also fall within the category. Culloden in Scotland is one such example.

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But Isn't There Something Uncomfortable About Making Tourism Out Of Tragedy?

Absolutely, and this is one of the biggest debates surrounding dark tourism.

A place where people were killed or suffered can have enormous historical value. Preserving it and allowing people to learn about what happened can serve an important purpose.

But what happens when businesses begin treating those events as opportunities to make money? There are several examples of this tension.

In Bali, researchers have documented how death and funeral rituals have been commercialised for tourism. Colombia's Pablo Escobar-related attractions raise another question. Are visitors learning about the country's criminal history, or is the experience turning a notorious drug lord into a tourist attraction?

There are two sides to everything and the same stands true to the prevalance of dark tourism.