Stone houses, narrow roads and sweeping views of the Asiago Plateau are what usually bring visitors to Lusiana, a quiet village in Italy's Veneto region. At first glance, it looks like many other small villages in northern Italy.

But one house here has a story that connects this village to India. Tucked among the local homes is the house where Sonia Gandhi spent her early years before moving from Italy to India. The property has drawn fresh attention following the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Today, the six-room house is known locally as "Indian House". It is owned by Italy-based Sikh businessman Sukhdev Singh Kang, who hopes to preserve the property and eventually turn it into a museum dedicated to Sonia Gandhi's childhood and family history.

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Where Is Sonia Gandhi's Childhood Home?

The house is located in Lusiana, in Italy's Vicenza province. Part of the Veneto region in northeastern Italy, the village sits on the Asiago Plateau and is known for its mountain setting and traditional charm. Sonia Gandhi, born Sonia Maino on December 9, 1946, spent her early childhood here before later moving abroad and eventually settling in India.

The House Known As 'Indian House'

The six-room stone-and-concrete property was purchased by Sukhdev Singh Kang in 2020. Since then, it has come to be known as "Indian House". An Indian flag is displayed outside, and a plaque identifies the building as Sonia Gandhi's birthplace.

Kang, who lives in Brescia, about an hour away, says people sometimes visit the property to see the house. A caretaker looks after the building and helps visitors who want to learn more about its history.

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Why The House Is Back In The News

The property has attracted renewed interest after the publication of Belonging: A Journey of Love, in which Sonia Gandhi writes about her life, family and journey from Italy to India. The memoir has sparked fresh curiosity about the places connected to her early years, including the village where she was born.

The attention is also linked to Kang's plans for the property. He has spoken about converting it into a museum and displaying photographs, documents and other memorabilia connected to the Maino family and Sonia Gandhi's childhood.

A House Preserved For Its History

Kang has said his family chose not to rent out the property or use it for other purposes. Instead, they decided to preserve its connection to Sonia Gandhi's early life in Italy. According to him, the family spends around 1,000 euros a year on maintenance and property taxes.

For many visitors, the house may appear no different from the other buildings around it. Yet its story gives this small Italian village an unexpected link to one of India's best-known political figures.