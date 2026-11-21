Vijay Varma, who recently shot portions of his upcoming film in Sikkim, took a refreshing break from his busy schedule to visit the picturesque state. Exploring the charming city of Gangtok, the actor soaked in its scenic beauty, vibrant culture and local experiences.

Sharing glimpses from his visit, Vijay shared that he has fallen in love with the scenic beauty and culture of Sikkim. The actor also promised himself another trip to the mountain state. He was seen visiting the famous Enchey Monastery in Gangtok. The giant red pillars, ornate woodwork and the sloped pagoda-style roof seemed to captivate the actor as he stood next to a Buddhist monk and posed for a photo.

The post also featured Vijay taking a walk by a river soaking in the charming beauty. He walked along the mist-covered streets and enjoyed a peaceful time in the city.

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Take a look at the post:

Sharing the photos, Vijay wrote, "Sikkim, you beauty. Shot some parts of an upcoming film here in Gangtok and stole a few hours between work to soak in the magnificent beauty and culture of the region. Also made myself a promise to visit again…this time just to holiday.”

How to reach Gangtok?

You can reach Gangtok by flying to Bagdogra or Pakyong airports. By train you have to reach New Jalpaiguri or Siliguri first and then take a reserved or shared cab to Gangtok.

Best time to visit

The best time to visit Gangtok is from March to June (spring and summer) or October to mid-December (autumn and early winter); during this time skies are clearest and travel conditions are also ideal.

It is safe to avoid travelling to the region in the monsoon during July to September, as heavy rain frequently leads to landslides that often disrupt mountain roads.

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