Barbie's iconic pink world may soon become a holiday destination for fans. The world's first hotel dedicated to the famous doll will open as part of the Mattel City theme park in Glendale, Arizona. The property promises to bring some of the brand's most popular toys and characters to life.

The project has expanded from its original nine-acre plan and will now span 14 acres, featuring 35 branded experiences. The idea is to transform the property into a multi-day family holiday destination rather than a theme park meant for a single-day visit.

Along with The Barbie Hotel, developers are planning another Mattel-themed hotel tower featuring themed suites and indoor entertainment. The two additions will bring more than 800 guest rooms, taking VAI Resort's total capacity to over 2,000 rooms.

Also Read: This Hotel Lets You Sleep In France And Switzerland At The Same Time

Photo Credit: VAI Resort/Mattel

The expanded development is also being designed with keeping Arizona's extreme summer heat in mind. The Mattel City will have several acres of air-conditioned indoor spaces alongside outdoor roller coasters. This will allow the attraction to welcome visitors year-round.

The theme park will form part of the larger resort complex near State Farm Stadium, which is also expected to feature 13 signature restaurants, a spa, a 15,000-seat concert amphitheatre and a 130-foot-tall sky bar ride.

The Expanded Lineup Of Characters

Barbie will not be the only popular character getting a dedicated attraction. Fans of Masters of the Universe can look forward to two interconnected rides, while Polly Pocket will have its own attraction and an explorable land inspired by her colourful miniature world.

Also Read: Video: "Bigger Than Some Hotel Rooms," Foreign Couple Surprised By India's First AC Train Coupe

Other familiar Mattel brands, including Monster High, Mattel Games and View-Master, will also feature across the development. These will join previously announced attractions inspired by Hot Wheels and other Mattel properties.

Barbie fans will have to wait a little longer before making travel plans. VAI Resort and Mattel have said they will announce more details about the development in the coming months.