Anil Kapoor often shares glimpses of his travel adventures on social media as he takes time out from his busy schedule to explore new destinations with family and friends. His recent getaway to Italy's Florence gave us a peek into the actor's holiday in the picturesque city. In the pictures shared online, the Mr India star was seen spending quality time with his loved ones.

The opening frame showed Anil taking a walk with his wife, Sunita Kapoor. Other photos featured the actor alongside his brother Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey. "Surviving Florence on carbs and good company," read the caption.

Here Is The Ultimate City Guide To Florence:

Where To Go

1. Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore

Standing at the heart of Florence's historic centre, the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore is the city's architectural icon. Its crowning glory is Filippo Brunelleschi's terracotta-tiled dome, an engineering marvel that remains the largest masonry dome ever built. While entering the main nave of the cathedral is free, booking a timed pass in advance allows you to climb the 463 steps inside the dome's double shell.

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2. Uffizi Galleries

The Uffizi Galleries house the world's greatest collection of Italian Renaissance art. Walking through its sunlit corridors brings you face-to-face with defining masterpieces like Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus and Primavera, as well as landmark paintings by Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Caravaggio.

3. Galleria dell'Accademia di Firenze

The Galleria is the home of Michelangelo's original 17-foot marble David and four unfinished Prisoners. The museum is relatively compact and can be comfortably explored in about an hour to 90 minutes if you have a reservation.

4. Ponte Vecchio

Ponte Vecchio is Florence's oldest surviving bridge and the only one spared from destruction during World War II. Rather than an open roadway, the medieval stone arch bridge is packed with shuttered storefronts that have housed goldsmiths and jewellers since 1593. Crossing the bridge on foot is free and lively at any hour.

5. Piazzale Michelangelo

The 19th-century terrace is dedicated to the Renaissance master Michelangelo, complete with a bronze replica of his David at its centre. It offers the finest free panoramic view of Florence and the surrounding Tuscan hills in a single sweep. Visitors gather along the stone balustrades and wide steps around sunset for golden-hour views.

Where to eat

1. I' Girone De' Ghiotti

This sandwich shop specialises in oven-warmed Tuscan schiacciata bread stuffed to order with regional cold cuts, cheeses, and spreads. Favourites like La Golosa (porchetta, gorgonzola, and truffle) or La Rosa (prosciutto, brie, truffle, and arugula) cost around €5 to €7.

2. Da Nerbone

Operating since 1872, Da Nerbone is the city's most iconic stall for traditional working-class street food. Generations of locals and travellers line up at its marble counter for a slow-simmered beef tripe or tender boiled beef, served on a crusty roll dipped in savoury cooking broth and topped with bright herbal salsa verde and spicy chilli sauce.

3. Osteria Vecchio Cancello

This family-run osteria delivers classic Tuscan hospitality alongside refined regional comfort food. Diners come for its signature Bistecca alla Fiorentina as well as rich truffle mezzelune ravioli and slow-braised black-pepper beef stew served over polenta. Making reservations is essential.

4. Antica Trattoria da Tito dal 1913

Stepping inside this century-old tavern on Via San Gallo feels like joining a lively Florentine dinner party. The menu leans into old-school Tuscan flavours and thick-cut Florentine steaks. Booking ahead on their official website is strongly recommended.

5. La Fettunta

The place gives you two great ways to eat in one spot - a sit-down trattoria or an adjoining walk-up sandwich counter. Inside, you can settle in for budget-friendly plates of handmade pappardelle, peposo stew and Florentine steak. If you are short on time, the street-side window turns out freshly filled schiacciata sandwiches that rival any dedicated panini shop in the neighbourhood.

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Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit Florence is between April and May or September and October. This time of year, the city has mild temperatures, blooming gardens and noticeably thinner crowds. Daytime highs comfortably hover between 18°C and 25°C, allowing you to explore outdoor landmarks without the intense summer heat.

If you prioritise budget rates and quieter museums over good weather, November through March (excluding the Christmas and New Year holidays) is best for low-season hotel prices and peaceful galleries. Though you should pack layers for rainy days.