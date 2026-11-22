Adah Sharma has found a hilarious way to turn a bad day into a story worth sharing.

The actor recently posted a video on Instagram, giving fans a look at how her day went wrong from the very beginning. Her trouble started at the airport when she was stopped from entering because her name was spelt incorrectly on the ticket.

Her own team made the mistake while booking the tickets. The actor had to explain that she was the real Adah Sharma and not someone pretending to be her. She also joked that despite having 10 people on her team, nobody noticed the spelling error. Adah later thanked the airport staff for helping her sort out the problem.

Her problems didn't end there. According to the actor, when they finally reached the destination airport, Adah Sharma found out “that someone had accidentally taken my bag. The airline asked us to fill a form, but the process is very lengthy. All my stuff for the shoot was in that bag. I had an intuition and it was right, we found the human who had accidentally taken the bag. I was finally happy after getting the bag.”

Also Read: Barbie Fans Can Soon Stay At The World's First Hotel Dedicated To The Iconic Doll

Adah Sharma shared that her day was filled with one problem after another. The car she travelled in kept making a beeping sound even though its fuel tank was full and everyone was wearing seatbelts. Nobody understood what was causing the noise.

Later, while having lunch, she accidentally dropped food on herself and the sofa. She quickly moved away but made sure to apologise to the restaurant manager, who turned out to be kind. Adah also explained why she did not have pictures of these moments, saying she forgets to use her phone when something happens in real life.

Another funny moment came when she wanted to go downstairs to watch a performance of Lord Narasimha. Some people kept her in a room because they wanted to take pictures with her. She finally managed to leave the room, went downstairs and clicked pictures with everyone.

Adah Sharma shared that her day became even more difficult when her return flight was cancelled. Her team stayed happy despite the trouble and tried to keep everyone in a good mood. After waiting for seven hours, she finally got another flight, but found that her seat was broken.

Also Read: This Smart Feature Shows How Different The Vande Bharat Sleeper Really Is

She later learnt that a child had damaged it by jumping on it. Adah was already tired and dealing with period pain, which made the situation even worse for her and she felt like crying. The actor then joked about the incident and felt relieved that she doesn't have a child. She decided to enjoy the peaceful view outside her window.