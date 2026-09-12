"Cheapest Alternative To Botox": Adah Sharma Tries Viral Banana Peel Beauty Hack

Beauty hacks have been around for generations, but social media has made it easier for skincare trends to reach millions of people within days. Applying food items and natural products to the skin is among the most popular.

One such trend that has recently gained attention is ‘Banana Botox', which claims that the banana peel can work as a natural alternative to Botox.

What Is ‘Banana Botox'?

‘Banana Botox' is a viral social media skincare trend in which people rub the inside of a banana peel directly onto their face. Many claim that it can make the skin appear smoother, reduce wrinkles and provide a temporary tightening effect.

Adah Sharma Tries Banana Botox Trend

Actress Adah Sharma recently hopped on the trendy train and tried the viral hack. Sharing her experience with her followers on Instagram, she humorously described the banana peel as the “cheapest alternative to Botox” and demonstrated how to apply it to the face.

“The cheapest alternative to Botox is at your home. And we've been throwing it away for years,” Sharma said while trying the hack. She jokingly added, “This is Banana Botox. Pick up a banana peel and stick it on your face with respect.”

Continuing in her humorous style, the actress claimed, “Wrinkles gone. Tension gone. Self-respect, that was already gone. If you don't have money to go to the doctor, go to the banana seller.”

Sharma also clarified that the idea was not originally hers. The actress said she had copied the hack from another video, and it recommended following the practice every day for three weeks.

Can Banana Peel Really Replace Botox?

While bananas contain nutrients and antioxidants and the peel has various plant compounds, it doesn't mean that placing a banana peel on the skin can replicate the effects of Botox injections.

Botox remains the gold standard for wrinkle reduction, with results lasting 3-4 months and helping prevent deeper lines from forming over time. The process temporarily blocks nerve signals to specific muscles, reducing movement and softening certain facial lines.

Retinoids, like retinol, stimulate collagen production and smooth fine lines. Vitamin C is another powerhouse, brightening skin, boosting collagen, and fighting free radicals. Most importantly, hydration and a nutrient-rich diet can give you glowing, plump skin starting from within.

Is It Safe To Try?

Natural does not automatically mean risk-free. Applying banana peel to the face can make it appear smoother and more supple, but using food products directly on the skin can cause irritation or an allergic reaction in some people, particularly those with sensitive skin.

Anyone considering a DIY skincare hack should first test a small amount on a limited area of skin and stop immediately if irritation, burning, itching or redness develops.

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