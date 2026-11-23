November rain may be immortalised in a Guns N' Roses classic, but parts of India are experiencing a rather literal version of it. As winter begins to make its presence felt in northern India, people in several southern states are looking for their umbrellas to prepare for another spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 23 and 27. Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rain between November 24 and 27.

The weather department has also predicted "fairly widespread to widespread" rainfall over Tamil Nadu between November 24 and 26, and Kerala between November 24 and 27. Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana could also witness rain and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the northern part of the country is preparing for foggy mornings and falling temperatures. So why this contrasting weather in the South?

The answer lies in secone weather system that gest active after the southwest monsoon: The northeast monsoon.

According to an IMD explainer, India experiences two major monsoon systems. The southwest monsoon, which brings most of the country's annual rainfall between June and September, is the more familiar one.

The northeast monsoon, however, becomes important between October and December, particularly for southern India. It becomes dominant when the southwest monsoon withdraws, and wind patterns reverse.

Winds begin blowing from the northeast towards the Indian Ocean. As they pass over the Bay of Bengal, they pick up moisture and carry it towards the southeastern coast.

This brings rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Kerala and Karnataka.

In fact, November is an important rainfall month for Tamil Nadu. The northeast monsoon accounts for nearly half of the state's annual rainfall, making it crucial for agriculture, water availability and reservoirs.

The Weather Forecast For The Coming Week

According to the IMD's weather bulletin on Monday, easterly waves are influencing rainfall activity over southern India.

It has identified a trough in the easterlies extending from the southwest Bay of Bengal towards the westcentral Bay of Bengal. Another trough runs off the North Kerala-Karnataka coasts.

Such weather systems can encourage moisture-laden air to rise, cool and condense, leading to cloud formation and rainfall.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in parts of southern India. Wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Rayalaseema.

The rainfall is continuing in the Northeast too. Meghalaya recorded heavy rainfall during the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on November 23, with Mawkyrwat receiving 7 cm of rain, according to the IMD.