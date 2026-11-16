Railways' 12-Day 'Temple Trails Of Dakshin' Tour Covers 9 South Indian Destinations Under Rs 21,000

For travellers who want to turn a temple pilgrimage into a journey across some of South India's most iconic destinations, IRCTC has announced a 12-day Bharat Gaurav train tour covering everything from the coastal temples of Gokarna and Murudeshwar to the historic temple towns of Madurai, Rameswaram and Kanchipuram.

Called “Temple Trails of Dakshin”, the tour combines temple visits, sightseeing and train travel across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The 11-night, 12-day tour is scheduled to begin from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on January 18, 2027. Boarding is also available at Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Satara, Miraj and Belagavi. The tour concludes on January 29.

What Does The Tour Cover?

The itinerary begins with Gokarna, where travellers will visit the Mahabaleshwar Temple and Om Beach, followed by Murudeshwar, home to the Murudeshwara Shiva Temple and its beach.

Next stop is the Guruvayur Temple, followed by Rameswaram.

Travellers will also get to enjoy views of the Pamban Bridge en route.

From Rameswaram, the train heads to Madurai for the Meenakshi Temple, followed by Kanniyakumari, where the tour covers the Kumari Amman Temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam and Sunset Point.

The final stretch takes travellers to Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur, followed by Kanchipuram, where visits include the Kamakshi Amman Temple, Ekambareshwarar Temple and Sri Varadharajar Perumal Temple. The tour ends with Mahabalipuram, covering the Shore Temple and Krishna's Butterball.

How Much Does It Cost?

The package starts at Rs 20,420 per person in Economy (Sleeper Class). Standard (3AC) costs Rs 32,770, while the Comfort (2AC) package is priced at Rs 42,940. Children aged 5-11 have separate fares, starting at Rs 19,010.

IRCTC also highlighted that the fares include an approximately 33% concession provided by Indian Railways under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.

What Is Included?

The package includes train travel, vegetarian onboard and off-board meals, accommodation, transfers and sightseeing by bus, travel insurance, train security and applicable taxes. Accommodation and transport vary by package category, with the higher categories offering AC hotels and transport.

What Is Not Included?

Monument entry fees, boating or adventure activities, local guides and room service.

Travellers will also have to pay separately for items such as laundry, mineral water and food or drinks outside the regular menu.