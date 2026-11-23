A casual conversation between a Bengaluru passenger and a cab driver has sparked a discussion on social media about earnings, multiple sources of income and the business of running taxis. What began as a routine ride to Majestic soon turned into an unexpected conversation about the driver's daily earnings and his fleet of cars.

Sharing his experience in a post on X, the passenger said he had booked a cab in Bengaluru the previous night. During the journey, he struck up a conversation with the driver about life and work. The discussion eventually turned to how much money cab drivers make in a day.

"Then we started talking about how much he earns in a day. He literally showed me his earnings for the day on Uber: ₹4,800, and that was until 10:30 PM. He was going to drive for another 2 hours," he wrote.

However, that was not his only source of income.

The driver reportedly revealed that he owned 10 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars in Mumbai, each of which was rented out for Rs 1,500 per day. This brought his daily rental income to around Rs 15,000. Adding his reported Uber earnings of Rs 4,800 to the rental income, the passenger estimated that the driver's total daily earnings were approximately Rs 19,800, or nearly Rs 20,000.

The passenger was impressed by the driver's business model and the effort involved in building multiple income streams.

"That is an insane amount, and he is truly earning it through his hard work. This amount is even more than the package of a senior manager at a product company," he added.

See the post here:

Social Media Reacts

The post has since attracted considerable attention on social media, with users sharing different perspectives on the driver's reported income. While some were impressed by his ability to build a business alongside his cab-driving work, others pointed out that the figures did not necessarily represent his actual profit. One user noted that the earnings might appear impressive at first but needed to be viewed against expenses such as fuel, vehicle maintenance, rental costs and the long hours spent driving.

Another user highlighted the advantages and disadvantages of running an independent business, pointing out that being one's own boss offers a degree of freedom that may not always be available in corporate jobs.

A third person said, "10 Ertigas? That's actually impressive if true." A fourth user stated, "Rs 15,000 a day from renting 10 cars sounds impressive, but what about EMIs, maintenance, insurance, driver payments and days when the cars aren't running? Still, owning and managing a fleet of 10 vehicles is a serious business in itself. We often underestimate how much business happens outside the corporate world. Would be interesting to know how much he actually takes home after all expenses."

A fifth added, "The fleet owner is the actual business there. Each Ertiga is a small asset with a known payback, which is why drivers who save up buy a second car instead of a shop. Did he say how long one car takes to pay back?"