7 Murders In 16 Days: Bengaluru Cab Driver Used Victims' Phones To Cover Up

A cab driver in Bengaluru, who is accused of killing his wife and six relatives over a period of 16 days, allegedly used the victims' mobile phones to prevent suspicion. The police investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly sent texts from the victims' phones to make relatives believe they were either travelling or away.

The mass murder began on October 16 when Indushekhar killed his wife, Sunitha. According to the police, the couple's relationship had been strained for years. While relatives repeatedly tried to reconcile them, disputes continued, and Indushekhar allegedly became angry over his wife's close ties with her family.

Following this, Indushekhar killed his relatives one after another.

Police suspect the accused killed the family members he believed were interfering in his life.

READ | Cab Driver Kills Wife, Her 6 Relatives For 'Interfering In Life' In Bengaluru

7 Murders In 16 Days

Indushekhar allegedly struck his wife on the head with a grinding stone, killing her before taking her body to Nandi Hills for disposal. He reportedly told neighbours that his wife had gone on a trip with friends and had switched off her mobile phone.

He then invited his brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house under the pretext of a drinking party and murdered them. Investigators said he then allegedly killed their wives, Nalini and Divya, along with his mother-in-law, Rupavathi, and Shankar's seven-year-old son, Puneeth.

The victims were called one after another, and their bodies were dumped at different locations.

According to a top police source, who is part of the investigation, the murders took place between October 16 and October 31.

Tales Of Trips, Texts

After killing six people, the accused allegedly accessed their phones and sent text messages to relatives, creating the impression that the victims were travelling or away from home. These messages were intended to keep family members engaged, delay suspicion and prevent anyone from immediately reporting them missing, a police source told NDTV.

This made relatives believe they were in touch with their family members, even though some of the people they were communicating with had already been murdered.

Investigation So Far

The investigation is now focused on establishing the sequence of each murder, the circumstances in which the victims were targeted and the accused's role in each killing.

According to a senior police source, the immediate priority for investigators was locating and recovering all the bodies, securing evidence and questioning individuals connected to the case.

The accused's minor daughter has been taken into custody as investigators have reason to believe she assisted her father or helped him cover up the crimes.

Police are relying on scientific evidence and other investigative leads to corroborate the accused's alleged actions.

Investigators are also examining possible financial and property-related motives.

Cab Driver's Criminal Background Under Scrutiny

The accused's criminal background is also being examined. He had earlier been arrested in connection with a robbery and chain-snatching case dating back to 2018.

Indushekhar's YouTube channel "TaanaVaradi", which he used to portray himself as a journalist and even had a "Press" sticker pasted on his car windshield, is also being investigated.