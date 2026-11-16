How Bengaluru Serial Killer Used 'Journalist Trip' Banner To Transport Bodies

He killed his wife with a grinding stone and disposed of her body at Nandi Hills. He then invited his brothers-in-law for a drinking party and murdered them too. He went on to kill four more relatives and dumped their bodies at different locations. He is Indu Shekhar, a cab driver from Bengaluru, who pretended to be a journalist on a festive holiday trip, and drove around the city dumping bodies.

With a 'press' sticker on the car's rear glass, or rear windshield and a banner stating 'journalist trip' during the Dasara and Deepavali festival, Shekhar managed to escape police without attracting suspicion.

READ | Mutton Feast, Rolls Of Tape: How Cab Driver Killed Wife, Relatives In Bengaluru

The red and white colour 'press' sticker affixed to the rear windshield and the colourful banner hanging from the Toyota Etios' boot were enough to make anyone believe that the car was carrying journalists on a media trip.

The banner was positioned across the vehicle in such a way that it concealed the number plate.

Investigators suspect that the accused deliberately chose this arrangement to avoid unnecessary questions while travelling with the bodies.

Shekhar, who ran a YouTube channel, had prepared visiting cards and an ID card to try and establish that he was a journalist. He believed that travelling under the guise of a journalists' tour would prevent people from suspecting him or stopping his vehicle.

The same banner arrangement was reportedly noticed on his vehicle in the Sakleshpur and Mangaluru regions. Police suspect that he may have used this tactic while travelling through multiple locations.

The accused allegedly transported the bodies in stages, adopting different methods to avoid detection.

The interrogation of Shekhar and other accused continuing in police custody as investigators attempt to establish the sequence of events and uncover further details of the alleged murders and disposal of the bodies.

Shekhar has reportedly told the police that he is now at peace after allegedly murdering seven members of his family, claiming that his wife had constantly insulted him and subjected him to extreme humiliation, police said on Saturday.

"I am at peace and satisfied now," he reportedly told the police while explaining his motive behind the crime.

The investigation has also revealed the alleged involvement of his daughter, who is accused of assisting him in exchange of her mother's share of the property.

Shekhar carried out seven murders in 16 days, between October 16 and 31.