A young woman who suffered severe burn injuries in a barbecue fire during her honeymoon in Darjeeling district's Sittong nearly two months ago died to her injuries on Thursday, family sources said.

According to family members, the victim, Nikita Saha, a resident of Chopra in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, sustained extensive burns in the incident on September 13 while she was on her honeymoon with her husband, Sameer, in Sittong.

She had initially been admitted to a hospital in Siliguri before being shifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment.

According to family members, her condition deteriorated four days ago, and she was moved to another hospital, where she died at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The accident occurred during a nighttime barbecue session at a homestay. Sameer had alleged that negligence on the part of the homestay authorities led to the tragedy, claiming that an oil drum was used near the fire, triggering a sudden blaze in which his wife was severely burnt. About 60 per cent of her body was affected by the burns.

However, the homestay management denied the allegations. Owner Nehal claimed that the individual seen in CCTV footage pouring a substance into the fire was not an employee of the establishment. He also maintained that the couple had been repeatedly warned not to sit too close to the flames.

According to him, the unidentified individual allegedly poured kerosene into the fire at the couple's request after they complained of the cold.

The owner said, "The barbecue was going on. Meanwhile, they ordered dinner. Our staff went to arrange it. They were repeatedly warned and were told to stay away from the fire. They called a third person within 15 to 20 seconds of our worker's departure and said it was cold. They asked to flare up the fire by pouring kerosene. The person is not from our hotel.''

The homestay authorities claimed that the young woman was wearing a nylon dress. As a result, the fire spread quickly.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the couple seated in front of the barbecue when the fire suddenly flared up after a liquid was poured onto it.

Police had registered an FIR following the incident and launched an investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)