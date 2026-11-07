Mutton Feast, Rolls Of Tape: How Cab Driver Killed Wife, Relatives In Bengaluru

The cab driver who allegedly murdered his wife and six members of her family meticulously planned the killings, feeding them mutton laced with sleeping pills and bludgeoning them to death. Before inviting the next victim for their last lunch, he would wrap the bodies of the previous victims in adhesive tape to trap the stench.

The accused, Indushekhar, had been married to Sunitha for nearly two decades and lived with her in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar area. They had a strained relationship, and the accused was upset with her family because they sided with her.

Investigators probing the horrific Rajajinagar serial killings have uncovered a chillingly calculated modus operandi allegedly adopted by Indushekhar.

According to sources, Indushekhar would allegedly invite his victims home during the afternoon, prepare a mutton meal, and serve them food and alcohol laced with sleeping pills. Once they slipped into deep sedation, he would allegedly smash their heads with a grinding stone.

After the murders, he would wrap the bodies tightly in multiple layers of adhesive tape, reportedly as many as 10 layers, to prevent blood leakage and contain the smell of decomposition. He also used rose water to mask the stench.

The bodies were initially concealed inside his house before being transported and dumped at different locations under the cover of darkness.

The accused allegedly used his Toyota Etios to transport the bodies. To avoid suspicion and evade checks, he pasted a 'PRESS' sticker on the rear windshield.

Also read: Cab Driver Kills Wife, Her 6 Relatives For 'Interfering In Life' In Bengaluru

Police have now seized the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police have reached Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu with accused Indushekhar and are proceeding towards the Yercaud Ghat. Salem Police have reportedly secured the crime scene and are awaiting their arrival as investigators prepare to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Police said Sunitha was the first victim. He hit her on the head with a grinding stone and took her body to Nandi Hills.

He told his neighbours that his wife had been on a trip with friends.

The next victims were his brothers-in-law -- Shivakumar and Shankar -- whom he invited to his house under the pretext of a party and murdered them. He later killed their wives, Nalini and Divya, his mother-in-law Rupavathi, and Shankar's seven-year-old son, Puneeth.

The accused cleaned the house with chemicals to rub off bloodstains.

He told the police that he was distressed by longstanding domestic disputes.

Police are also examining whether anyone else assisted him in carrying out the murders, including the possible role of his daughter.