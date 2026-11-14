'At Peace, Satisfied': Man Who Killed Wife, 6 In-Laws In Bengaluru

In a shocking revelation in the Bengaluru mass murder case, the prime accused, Indushekar, has reportedly told the police that he is now at peace after allegedly murdering seven members of his family, claiming that his wife had constantly insulted and subjected him to extreme humiliation, police said on Saturday.

The accused is alleged to have conspired to execute the murders and dispose of the bodies at different locations.

During questioning, Indushekar reportedly told the police that his wife's family had always supported her and treated him with disrespect. He also claimed that his wife frequently scolded him and that he had been subjected to humiliation within the family.

READ | 7 Murders In 16 Days: Bengaluru Cab Driver Used Victims' Phones To Cover Up

"I am at peace and satisfied now," he reportedly told the police while explaining his motive behind the crime.

The investigation has also revealed the alleged involvement of his daughter, who is accused of assisting her father despite being aware of his plans to eliminate the family members. She reportedly agreed to help him after he promised to transfer the property belonging to her mother in her name.

According to the police investigation, the daughter allegedly assisted her father in the disposal of the bodies and also procured chemicals and other materials to remove bloodstains from the house after the murders. The cleaning was allegedly carried out at regular intervals to erase evidence of the crime.

The father had reportedly assured his daughter that her mother's share of the property would eventually belong to her. The police suspect that the property dispute was a major motive behind the murders.

The case is also linked to a property dispute involving an estimated Rs 3 crore property in Bengaluru's Srirampura locality. Indushekar had allegedly demanded a larger share of the property from his mother-in-law. However, she reportedly maintained that he could receive only his rightful share as she had two sons whose interests also had to be considered.

The investigation has further revealed that after committing the murders, the accused allegedly collected the thumb impressions of the deceased on stamp papers, apparently intending to establish control over the property and its documents.

Indushekar reportedly believed that the murders would never come to light and had assured his daughter that they would not be caught by the police. The bodies were allegedly packed and transported before being disposed of at different locations to avoid suspicion.

The police were initially reportedly reluctant to believe Indushekar when he confessed to killing seven people. However, after recovering the bodies from the locations indicated during the investigation, the officers were shocked by the scale of the crime and the alleged manner in which the accused had carried out the murders and disposed of the bodies with his daughter's assistance.

It can be recalled that, accused Indushekhar, also known as Shekhar, a 52-year-old cab driver, was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly murdering seven members of his wife's family between October 16 and 31, 2026.

The victims included his wife Sunitha, mother-in-law Roopavathi, brothers-in-law Shivakumar and Shankar, their wives Nalini and Divya, and seven-year-old grandson Puneeth.

According to the police, the killings began on October 16, when Indushekhar allegedly attacked his wife Sunitha with a grinding stone, killing her. He subsequently disposed of her body near Nandi Hills.

Over the following two weeks, he allegedly lured other family members to his house on various pretexts, including inviting them for a drinking party or telling them that other family members were away on a trip. He then allegedly killed them one after another.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)