20-Year-Old Arrested For Recce Of 26/11 Target Nariman House In Mumbai

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Navi Mumbai on Saturday for conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Mumbai, including the Chabad House in Colaba, a Jewish religious centre that was one of the targets of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

According to the police, the man identified as Yash Singh was working at the direction of foreign handlers and had been collecting photographs, vehicle details and precise location information about Jewish citizens, foreign nationals and their businesses before sharing the material with his contacts.

Singh, a resident of the Airoli area of Navi Mumbai, was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) following a tip-off about his alleged links with international criminal networks through social media. The investigation subsequently brought Kerala Police into the operation after officials found that Singh's activities were connected to a case registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Thrissur.

A team of Kerala Police officers travelled to Navi Mumbai after receiving information from the ATS. Following an investigation into his alleged involvement and the links between his activities and the Kerala case, the team arrested Singh.

According to police, Singh had allegedly been assigned the task of conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Mumbai, with particular attention to the Chabad House, also known as Nariman House, in the Colaba area. The building houses a Jewish religious and cultural centre and was among the principal targets of the November 2008 terror attacks.

The accused was allegedly instructed to gather photographs, details of vehicles and precise geographical information about Jewish nationals, their establishments and foreign citizens living or operating businesses in the city.

According to the Navi Mumbai ATS, networks such as the one allegedly associated with Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti's crime syndicate are using Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp to approach unemployed and financially distressed youth. They are reportedly offered money in exchange for carrying out assignments that include reconnaissance of sensitive locations, gathering information and other activities linked to terrorist plots.

Why Nariman House Was A Target In 26/11 Attacks

In November 2008, 10 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered Mumbai through the Arabian Sea and launched a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. The attackers arrived by sea and disembarked near a fishing jetty in Colaba, close to Nariman House.

The three-day assault left at least 166 people dead and around 300 injured. The attacks targeted several prominent locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi-Trident hotel complex, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nariman House.

At Nariman House, two of the attackers took control of the building and held several residents hostage. The building, which housed the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish centre, became one of the most prominent locations of the siege.

Among those killed were the centre's Rabbi, Gavriel Holtzberg, and his pregnant wife, Rivka. Two other Israelis, an American and a Mexican, all Jewish, were also killed in the attack, along with Indian security personnel.

The couple's two-year-old son, Moshe, survived after being rescued by his Indian nanny, Sandra Samuels. He was subsequently flown to Israel with her, days after the attacks.