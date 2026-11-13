Realtor Arrives At Office, Killers Were Waiting: Machete Murder In Bengaluru

A 39-year-old real estate businessman was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight outside his office in the Yelahanka New Town area of Bengaluru on Friday morning. His wife, who had headed towards the first-floor office ahead of him while he stayed back to park the car, was later seen crying and requesting people for help, standing next to his body.

The victim, Charan Gowda, a native of Harisandra village in Channapatna, was a resident of Kogilu in Yelahanka, and his firm, Dhani Properties, operated across Bengaluru, Ramanagara and Channapatna.

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It was around 10:30 am when Gowda arrived at his office along with his wife, Vimarshini, as part of their daily routine. While Vimarshini got out of the car and proceeded towards the office, Charan was talking on his mobile phone while parking the car. Police said two men, who had arrived on a motorcycle and were allegedly waiting near the office premises, attacked him. One of the assailants got off the motorcycle and repeatedly struck Charan on the head with a machete.

Charan collapsed on the spot and died from his injuries before medical help could reach him, videos from the spot showed. The attackers fled within minutes.

Personnel from the local police station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The body was shifted to Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem examination and was later handed over to family members.

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Preliminary investigations indicated that Charan had ongoing disputes with some people over land and site transactions in the Yelahanka area. Police are probing the possibility of a contract killing and examining his business dealings, property-related disputes, and known associates.