Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Praises Youngster For 'Jarvis' Inspired Smart Home Assistant That Works Offline

A young tech enthusiast has caught the attention of Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw after he developed his own version of a smart-home assistant, inspired by Jarvis, a fictional artificial intelligence (AI) from Iron Man. In the now-viral Instagram video, Ridit Kumawat explained that the tiny device built by him could help control the entire room using his voice.

Unlike Alexa or Google Home, the setup developed by Kumawat worked offline and even came with presets such as 'study mode' and 'good night', allowing him to control the room quickly.

"I think this is one of the craziest things I have ever built because this tiny device can control my whole room," said Kumawat. "Let me show you. Jarvis, What can I do for you? All lights off. All lights are off. Fan on. Fan turned on. Good night. Good night sir. Study mode on. Study mode turned on. Fan off. Fan turned off."

"The craziest part this works completely offline unlike other devices like Google Home and Alexa. So, privacy on top. I mean isn't this better than that? I know it is," he added.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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As of the last update, Kumawat's video had garnered over 30 million views and thousands of comments. Kiran praised the youngster for his practical innovation, adding that such a voice-controlled offline system might be especially useful for the elderly.

"Wonderful to see young minds turning curiosity into practical innovation!" wrote Kiran, adding: "This offline voice-controlled system for lights and fans has real-world potential, particularly in making homes more accessible for the elderly and people with disabilities. A great example of how simple, ingenious ideas can address everyday challenges."

Kumawat has previously created a DIY drone as well as his own AI assistant to help him with studies.