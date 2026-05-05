Who Is Claire Mazumdar? Meet Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Chosen Successor At Biocon

- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named niece Claire Mazumdar as Biocon's successor
- Claire Mazumdar is a biotech expert and founding CEO of Bicara Therapeutics
- Bicara Therapeutics went public in 2024 with a valuation over $1.6 billion
Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has formally outlined a succession plan for her biotechnology company, naming her niece Claire Mazumdar as her chosen successor. Mazumdar-Shaw, 73, who built Biocon into a leading biopharmaceutical enterprise over nearly four decades, said she is focused on ensuring the company remains in capable hands. As the sole owner with no children, she views Claire as a natural successor, citing her proven leadership and ability to run a global biotech business.
"I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands... I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company," she told Fortune India.
However, the transition is expected to be gradual. Mazumdar-Shaw has clarified that she is not stepping down immediately, noting that she will continue in her role while Claire progressively takes on greater responsibilities.
Not planning to hang up my boots for a while! Claire will gradually transition into my role in time. https://t.co/2yD1rwYAPd— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 5, 2026
Who is Claire Mazumdar?
- Claire Mazumdar, 37, is a biotech specialist and the founding CEO of Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology firm incubated by Biocon.
- She led the company from inception to its NASDAQ listing in 2024, with its valuation crossing $800 million at debut and growing to over $1.6 billion in market capitalisation.
- Bicara's lead programme focuses on a bifunctional antibody targeting head and neck cancers and remains under clinical development with ongoing global trials -- an achievement Mazumdar-Shaw highlighted as evidence of Claire's capability to scale and lead in a competitive global environment.
- Academically, Claire has a strong scientific and business foundation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Biological Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a PhD in Cancer Biology from Stanford University School of Medicine, and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.
- Before founding Bicara, she worked at Third Rock Ventures, focusing on company creation, and at Rheos Medicines, where she contributed to a major global partnership with Roche.
- She also serves on the boards of Relay Therapeutics and Noora Health, which works to improve patient outcomes by training family caregivers.
- Claire is married to Thomas Roberts, an oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States.
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