Who Is Claire Mazumdar? Meet Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Chosen Successor At Biocon

Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has formally outlined a succession plan for her biotechnology company, naming her niece Claire Mazumdar as her chosen successor. Mazumdar-Shaw, 73, who built Biocon into a leading biopharmaceutical enterprise over nearly four decades, said she is focused on ensuring the company remains in capable hands. As the sole owner with no children, she views Claire as a natural successor, citing her proven leadership and ability to run a global biotech business.

"I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands... I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company," she told Fortune India.

However, the transition is expected to be gradual. Mazumdar-Shaw has clarified that she is not stepping down immediately, noting that she will continue in her role while Claire progressively takes on greater responsibilities.

Not planning to hang up my boots for a while! Claire will gradually transition into my role in time. https://t.co/2yD1rwYAPd — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 5, 2026

Who is Claire Mazumdar?