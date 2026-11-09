Bengaluru Man Finds Out About Wife's Affair, She Kills Him With Lover's Help

A woman murdered her husband in Bengaluru's Doddathoguru with her lover, staged it as a heart attack, and managed to cover up her crime for nearly a month before police caught her.

The incident came to light on October 12, when the victim Upendra's brother lodged a complaint about his death.

He claimed that his 41-year-old elder brother had slipped and fallen while walking to the bathroom and died following a heart attack. Based on the complaint, police registered an Unnatural Death Report.

But police grew suspicious after receiving the post-mortem examination report and launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

On November 5, police summoned 46-year-old Madhusudhan Reddy for questioning in connection with the case.

Accused Confesses To Murder

During interrogation, Reddy allegedly confessed to being involved in an illicit relationship with Upendra's wife, Anitha (36).

Police said the husband had discovered their relationship and warned both of them. Thinking he would be an obstacle to their relationship, the two allegedly conspired to kill him.

Madhusudan Reddy

According to police, the accused strangled the victim and suffocated him by covering his nose and mouth during the early hours of October 12.

To conceal the murder, they allegedly staged the death as an accidental fall and claimed that he had suffered a heart attack.

Following Reddy's confession, police took Anitha into custody from her home in Doddathoguru on November 6.

She allegedly confessed to her involvement in the murder during interrogation.

Seven-Day Custody

The unnatural death case was subsequently converted into a murder case.

Both Anitha and her lover were produced before a court on November 6 and have been remanded to seven days of police custody.

Further investigation is underway.